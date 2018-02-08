Javi Marroquin Lands On MTV Special About His Life, Lincoln And Possible Deployment

Javi Marroquin has been a part of the Teen Mom 2 family for years. Javi was married to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry for a few years and the two met through mutual friends while she was filming the show. Marroquin was shocked with Lowry decided that they should get divorced and it sounds like Marroquin was devastated, as he wanted a wife and more children. He stuck around for a while, hoping Kailyn would change her mind. But when she didn’t change her mind, Javi decided it would be worth pursuing Kailyn’s co-star, Briana DeJesus. The two had a brief relationship, but it recently fell through the cracks. Now, fans get to see things from Marroquin’s perfective, as MTV has given him a special, Being Javi.

According to a new Starcasm report, it sounds like MTV has announced when their Javi Marroquin special will air. Fans can catch up with Javi on Tuesday, February 13 at 8/7c. The special will air just before a new episode of The Challenge: Vendettas. MTV has also announced a new special with Gary Shirley, which will air at a later date. In Javi’s special, fans will get to see him being a single father, as he cares for Lincoln. When the show was filmed, he was contemplating whether to start dating again. But he will also discuss the possibility of future deployment, something that has surfaced on Teen Mom 2.

I got you. A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Dec 28, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

The special will also feature footage of him at the gym, working out and getting involved in a Crossfit competition. When he was married to Kailyn, the two were often throwing themselves into Crossfit. They didn’t go together, but they would encourage one another to stay healthy. Now Javi is using his Crossfit to deal with stresses in his life, such as a possible deployment. Since he has already gone once, he doesn’t have a desire to leave his son behind again. To learn whether he will be deployed once again, fans will have to tune in next week.

Javi Marroquin hasn’t announced anything about the special, but one can imagine he will say something about it once he gets home from the Philadelphia Eagles celebration parade.