Fredrik Eklund Speaks Out About ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Divorce Shocker

Fredrik Eklund is currently keeping busy with his twin babies, who were born around Thanksgiving weekend. Fredrik had waited for years to become a father and when he finally became a father to twins, he was ecstatic. While he doesn’t want to slow down in real estate, it sounds like he’s taking some time off to spend with his children while they are still babies. However, it sounds like he’s also being a great friend to a fellow real estate agent, Tracy Tutor-Maltas. The two both work for the same real estate company, Douglas Elliman, but Tracy works in Beverly Hills, whereas Fredrik is in New York. The two are top performers, and they filmed a scene together for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

When they filmed together, Tracy was married to her husband, who is a contractor. While fans thought they had a great relationship, it was a shock when fans learned that she and her husband were divorcing. The two were talking about how they were going to move forward in their marriage together while focusing on their kids, but it sounds like their marriage fell apart while filming the show. According to a new Bravo report, Fredrik Eklund is now speaking out about this divorce shocker, as many fans didn’t see it coming.

“Tracy’s been expanding her business & landed her first new development in West Hollywood. She recently filed for divorce from her husband Jason. They’re both committed to co-parenting and their primary focus remains their two daughters,” read the update about Tracy on the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles finale.

“We have mutual friends, like Julie on my team knows her really well. Adam on my team knows her really well. I let them know that if there’s anything she needs, then I’m there,” Fredrik has told Bravo about the divorce news, adding, “I just want her to be strong and happy.”

Of course, many people who film reality television shows will often speak of the curse. If a marriage is in trouble before they start filming a show, their marriage will fall apart after the show has wrapped. Many Bravo stars have gotten divorced from filming various reality shows, including Vicki Gunvalson, Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes, and other housewives. This is the first major divorce in the Million Dollar Listing franchise. But Tracy isn’t the first woman in the franchise. When Bravo did a test run for Million Dollar listing Miami, an agent named Samantha filmed the show, and she wanted to compete with the men in the industry.

While Fredrik Eklund may not see Tracy regularly, it sounds like he wants her to know that he’s there for her if she needs anything after her divorce.