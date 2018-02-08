Jennifer Aniston On Love Nest With Justin Theroux: `There’s Nowhere Else I Want To Be’

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still going strong despite the rumors coming out that they are on the brink of getting a divorce because of her rekindled romance with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The Friends star remained quiet about the issue, but her recent revelation of their love nest is enough to prove that they are still happily married.

Architectural Design featured Aniston and Theroux’s mansion in Los Angeles where they also held their secret wedding in 2015. The 48-year-old actress purchased the Bel Air house in 2011 and worked the design with interior designer Stephen Shadley. The Horrible Bosses star admitted that she would have become a designer if she wasn’t an actress because she loves the process.

“There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston revealed that Justin Theroux was also involved in designing their love nest. She claimed that it was a learning curve for her because she now needs to consider the suggestions of her husband. The blonde beauty wanted their home to be sexy, but she thinks comfort is essential as well.

Jennifer wanted to make every corner of their place to have an experience that’s why she and Justin worked hard to achieve that. They reportedly spend Sundays cooking and hanging out by the pool with close friends and their dogs.

Aniston admitted that there was a time when she finds traveling somewhere new every three months romantic. However, she reportedly has become more choosy when it comes to the projects that she accepts. This could explain why Jennifer hasn’t appeared in any movie lately. Her next project is with Reese Witherspoon for Apple’s untitled drama series.

“I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be,” she said.

Justin Theroux, who has been away for a while because of several projects, also admitted that Los Angeles is a great place to take a break. The 46-year-old actor claimed that the weather there is better than New York where he has a home and he likes L.A’s slow pace of life.

Late last year, Theroux finished filming the Maniac and he expressed how excited he was to be with his wife. When The Leftovers star is not filming, he goes back to their love nest to be with Jennifer Aniston whom he calls his ally. He thinks that it is important to have someone who has your back.

“Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small,” Justin told Rhapsody.