‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Blasts Jason For Spending Time With His Son, Jake, Defends Drew’s Position

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason (Steve Burton) will come under fire from his ex-wife Sam (Kelly Monaco) soon. Sam and Drew (Billy Miller) recently got married, and it seems as if the new Mrs. Cain will fight her husband’s battles if she feels Drew is being sidelined. GH viewers know that Danny (T.K. Weaver) and Jake (Hudson West) are Jason’s biological children. For the last five years, Drew has been raising them as his own. This shocking switch in paternity is hard on both children as well as all the adults involved. Both Jason and Drew feel that they both lost so much as far as the children are concerned.

GH fans will remember that Jake did not receive this devastating news well, as recorded by She Knows Soaps recaps. When told that Drew was his uncle and not his dad, he insisted that the contrary was true and the little boy broke down in tears. Drew promised him that he will always be a dad to him. Since that dramatic day, things have improved remarkably between Jason and Jake. However, General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveal that something will upset Sam so much that she will explode. It seems as if the fact that Jason wants to get to know Jake better, might be the factor which causes her to lose all reason and attack Jason.

Liz (Rebecca Herbst) has been a particular source of strength for her son, Jake. She helped him understand that he can have a bond with both men, and that they both will always be there for him as he grows up. Armed with the knowledge that Drew isn’t going to throw him away, Jake feels more confident to get to know his biological dad, Jason. General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, February 13, suggest that Jake will make an unexpected request of Jason. Could he want to spend a little time with his father?

General Hospital spoilers, via Celebrities Temple, tease that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) may even drop Danny off at his father’s place so that they too can bond. Of course, Sam won’t be happy as her mother did not get her permission to schedule this visit. This could be the basis of her fury as she attacks Jason on Wednesday, February 14, as she doesn’t want Drew to feel he is being cast aside as Jake and Danny’s father.

It also seems rather too coincidental that the confrontation takes place on Valentine’s Day, so there is a chance that the boys wanted their father’s participation in a certain event. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam is having none of it, and will make sure that Jason understands his role in his sons’ lives and how Drew still fits into it. By the time she is through with him, he will know that Sam is firmly in Drew’s corner when she feels he’s being threatened. Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers as this exciting storyline unfolds when Danny fights for his life, and his parents draw even closer!