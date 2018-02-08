There is little doubt that most movie theories can be found on Reddit. Although a majority of these theories have turned out to be false, some have also been spot on when it comes to predicting the future. But is it possible that the next Cloverfield movie is already in the works and will feature Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Daisy Ridley? A new post suggests that the sequel to The Cloverfield Paradox is disguised as a supernatural romantic flick.

The latest Cloverfield movie has just been dropped yet some fans are already looking forward to what will happen next. There is much talk about a fifth film which could also take place in the same universe as The Cloverfield Paradox. Interestingly, there are speculations that the sequel is already being planned and will star J.J. Abrams’ new muse, Daisy Ridley.

A Redditor has pointed out that a remake of the 2003 Israeli film Kol Ma is the most likely candidate for Cloverfield 5. The movie, which is set to be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot company, is expected to feature Daisy Ridley and will be directed by Marielle Heller of The Diary of a Teenage Girl. The post states that The Cloverfield Paradox had clues on the possibility that Kolma will be set in the same universe.

Netflix

The idea of Kolma being the possible Cloverfield 5 certainly seems like an interesting fit. In the original film, a couple is torn apart when the man gets into an accident and waits for his beloved in the afterlife. The events in The Cloverfield Paradox may have led to the man’s accident in the first place and might also affect the woman’s two chances in the afterlife.

It is important to point out that Kolma has not yet been confirmed as the follow-up to The Cloverfield Paradox. It is best to take the information with a grain of salt until an official announcement about Cloverfield 5 is made.

There are no updates yet on when Daisy Ridley will begin working on Kolma. In the meantime, The Cloverfield Paradox is currently available for streaming on Netflix.