‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cancellation: Here’s How All The Exit Rumors Started

The Big Bang Theory was rumored to have reached the end of the line after Season 10, but it was clearly proven to be false. However, despite the CBS show being picked up for Season 11 and Season 12, talks about the American comedy television sitcom’s cancellation never really stopped. But how did all the exit rumors start?

The Big Bang Theory cancellation rumors started when lead actors, Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), and Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter) took quite awhile to renew their contracts. The stars have previously signed a three-year contract in 2014 that will expire in 2017, allowing them to portray their roles only until The Big Bang Theory Season 10.

As if that’s not enough worry for the fans at the time, Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali on the show, seemingly confirmed back in 2016 that The Big Bang Theory Season 10 will be the show’s final installment, as reported by Mirror.

This isn’t the first time Kunal Nayyar hinted about the show’s cancellation. The actor has previously revealed to E! News that his contract only goes until Season 10. He then shared that he had no idea what was the status of the show at the time, saying, “To be completely honest, I know people are gonna want to know what happens after season 10. I don’t know what’s going to happen.” Understandably, his statement started concerns from loyal viewers and also ignited more exit speculations.

Haley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, and Johnny Galecki eventually signed a new contract, slamming all the cancellation rumors.

However, the popular show is still bombarded with exit rumors despite being picked up for two more seasons. In fact, new speculations claim that The Big Bang Theory Season 12 will be the show’s last and final installment.

Jim Parsons recently talked about the show, but neither confirm nor deny if The Big Bang Theory is finally coming to an end. The funny actor just shared that whatever the outcome is, he fully enjoyed all seasons and felt really lucky to be a part of it. He then noted that “there hasn’t been a cast and producer discussion about the future of our show.”