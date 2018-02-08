Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Reportedly Want A Baby Together, Getting Serious, Says ‘Life & Style’ Magazine

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are allegedly planning to have a baby of their own and might already be expecting one after their romantic date during the pre-Grammy gala in New York City, a report from Life & Style magazine claimed.

According to the report, the rumored couple, who have been hiding their relationship for years, have caught everyone’s attention during the NYC event since it is the first time they publicly went on a date together. While they have been seen attending the same parties occasionally, they never did so as a couple — or at least, never together.

After appearing at the pre-Grammy gala seated side-by-side and appearing to enjoy each other’s company throughout the evening, people started wondering what changed. Based on Life & Style‘s insider source, there’s a good reason why they decided to finally make their relationship public.

As it turned out, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship are taking on a serious turn as they decided to build a family together “and it’s why they feel it’s time to go public with their love.”

“Jamie and Katie have been talking at great length about having a child together,” the outlet’s source said.

“He’s crazy about her and thinks they’ll have an adorable baby.”

The outlet further claimed that the two might already be rushing into it considering that 39-year-old Katie’s biological clock is ticking. Moreover, the insider revealed that the Dawson’s Creek alum has been telling her friends about giving Suri Cruise a sibling because “she really misses having a baby around the house.”

JAMIE FOXX, KATIE HOLMES: TIGHT AND TOGETHER AT CLIVE DAVIS' PRE-GRAMMY BASH https://t.co/G0H8PIVx3M Any thoughts? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) January 29, 2018

The rumored couple has yet to speak up about their relationship, but they have sparked pregnancy speculations. In December, Life & Style reported about fans suggesting that Katie is already expecting a child with Jamie after she was spotted with a small bump when she attended the launch party for Prive Revaux in NYC. While it was neither confirmed nor denied, the rumor started to die down on its own.

Speaking about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that the two have become more serious in their relationship.

“They’ve definitely become more serious. Jamie brings a lot of joy and happiness into her life.”

Even so, the insider clarified that Katie would put 11-year-old Suri above all else — even Jamie. Still, if they are starting their family and planning to have a child of their own soon, the actress’ “family above all” rule might soon be applicable to the 50-year-old singer, too.

Of course, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt since no official statement from Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx has been released yet.