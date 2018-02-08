Bethenny Frankel Assistant Job: Twitter Post Results In Over 100 Job Applications From Fans

Bethenny Frankel did the unthinkable a few years back. She figured out how to make a margarita with only a few calories. She shared the recipe on The Real Housewives of New York and she started bottling the drink. Within a few years, Bethenny had grown the business to a massive empire and sold parts of her Skinnygirl empire to Jim Beam for a reported $100 million. That landed her a Forbes cover and her hard work proved what a reality show role can do. Since selling parts of her company, Bethenny has continued to grow her business. As it turns out, she also needs new assistants.

She recently published a tweet, revealing she needs people to send in their applications. She revealed she wanted a thick-skinned assistant who would be able to handle her busy schedule and enjoy a stressful environment. As it turns out, many people felt they would be the right fit for the business, as she has received over 100 applications from people. According to a new Page Six report, Bethenny Frankel will have plenty of applications to look through as she tries to find her new assistant. She has revealed that she’s continuously looking as her business continues to grow.

Ok Tuesday, let’s do this A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 30, 2018 at 10:58am PST

Of course, Bethenny Frankel has shared her entrepreneurial journey on The Real Housewives of New York for years. When Frankel first started filming the show, she only had one assistant. Her name was Julie and she seemed to be stressed out all the time. Frankel admits that she had high demands for Julie and she soon added to her team. Over the years, it sounds like Bethenny has hired so many people that viewers don’t get to see them on the show. While some of them briefly witnessed Bethenny’s interaction with Sonja Morgan, where Bethenny accused her of starting a cheater brand, it sounds like they mostly stay in the background. Perhaps they don’t want to be known for their role on a reality show, or maybe Bethenny has some rules in regard to filming the show with her. One can imagine she doesn’t want people applying for the job with the hopes of becoming a reality star.

Bethenny Frankel is currently filming The Real Housewives of New York.