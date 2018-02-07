WWE News: Rey Mysterio Reacts To ‘Royal Rumble’ Return, Update On Next Wrestling Endeavor

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was recently interviewed by Mirror to promote his appearance for 5 Star Wrestling. Mysterio will be one of the figureheads for the promotion, as well as former World Champions RVD and Jack Swagger.

At the 2018 Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio was a surprise entrant and received a thunderous ovation for his comeback after a three-year absence. Many applauded the shape that Mysterio is in, and was impressed with his showing in the match. Mysterio was a part of the final six-person faceoff, which had him, John Cena, and Randy Orton, against Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Finn Balor. This passing of the torch-like moment received a positive reaction from Philly, and Mysterio was eventually eliminated by Finn Balor after lasting nearly 10 minutes in the match.

Rey Mysterio Reacts To Royal Rumble Return

Mysterio expressed to the Mirror how humbling the reaction was to his return.

“It’s been incredible,” said Mysterio. “I have nothing to say but to thank the fans for their loyalty, for their respect, for being a Rey Mysterio fan from day one. Now those fans who have never seen me on TV because this is a new generation of fans that are watching the WWE, so all the new fans who have heard of Rey Mysterio or played me in a video game or have seen me on the network, for the first time if you got a chance to see me live at the Rumble, thank you very much for being [a fan].”

Mysterio stated that he does not think he has ever felt that kind of massive reaction, and that moment will be with him for the rest of his life. On social media, he also recognized the fan reactions regarding his physical appearance by thanking his trainer.

Rey Mysterio On Getting Booed During His Last Royal Rumble Appearance

Mysterio then discussed the importance of timing, and how the last time he was in Pennsylvania for a Royal Rumble, he entered at number 30 and received some of the loudest jeers of the evening due to fans expecting Daniel Bryan.

“That has to do with timing. When they’re expected to see a face that they want to see and you give them the wrong one, then they’re gonna boo. Not at you, but the way that show was written. So, this time, I was very fortunate to be number 27, to come out after three years, and to have that emotional feeling of being loved and being wanted to seen again, to be able to be seen again in front of the WWE Universe was just incredible.”

Mysterio added about the showdown, “three of the OG’s and three of the new generation; I think it was a good standoff. When you have situations like that, I don’t think the WWE Universe have seen a moment like that arise. So, who knows, maybe that’ll lead into something else in the future.”

Regarding a future in the WWE, Mysterio stated that there is a possibility to sit down and negotiate something that is beneficial for both ends. WWE would later state that his return only “scratched the surface” of his greatness, and Mysterio responded, “Incredible Long Lasting Memories! Let’s Keep M Coming!”

Next Wrestling Endeavor For Rey Mysterio

As seen in his interview from Mirror, Mysterio will be appearing at the 5 Star Wrestling Show, scheduled to air on February 8. He will be competing against Mark Haskins for the Tap or Snap Championship.

In speaking with the Pancakes and Powerslams Show in 2017, 5 Star Wrestling owner Dan Hinkles explained how dedicated he is to have a successful company, and the list of names he is acquiring is helping him head that direction. Hinkles stated that 5 Star Wrestling is running in 30 arenas that are seating thousands. The 5 Star Wrestling Championship will be determined in a match between champion John Hennigan (John Morrison) and Jack Swagger, a former ECW Champion and World Heavyweight Champion, respectively.