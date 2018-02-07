First Look At Alien Swirling Saucers Attraction In Toy Story Land, Disney Addresses DHS Name Change

Later this year, Toy Story Land is set to open in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and finally, the world has a pretty good look at one of the two new attractions that will be in it. Everyone has already had some decent looks at the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, but there has not been a lot of attention given to Alien Swirling Saucers. Along with this first look, Disney has also finally decided to address the park getting a name change in the future.

It is no real big surprise that Disney’s Hollywood Studios is getting a massive overhaul with two new lands and a few new attractions. Toy Story Land is set to open during the summer of 2018, but there is still nothing known other than that as far as a date or anything.

Next year, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is opening at both DHS and in Disneyland, but the West Coast is getting their version first. Hollywood Studios is also getting a brand new attraction called Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which will take the place of the Great Movie Ride, but there’s no official opening date for that yet either.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, they finally wanted to let fans know a bit more about the other attraction joining Toy Story Mania in Andy’s backyard.

Here’s your first glimpse at the latest artwork for Alien Swirling Saucers, one of two family-friendly attractions coming to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/mnd7UmdQ5N pic.twitter.com/WoV2eYs7zT — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 7, 2018

The new artwork for Alien Swirling Saucers shows a lot about the attraction and how guests will climb into a toy rocket and try to hang on for a wild ride “set to an out-of-this-world beat.” Those who are lucky will be “chosen” by the “ccllaaaaaaaaawwwww”!

Over in One Man’s Dream, there is a model of the entire Toy Story Land set-up, and it even shows a model version of the vehicle that guests will ride in.

Danny Cox

Along with the new concept art revealed for Alien Swirling Saucers, Disney decided to address some rumors that have been going around.

A couple of years ago, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that Disney’s Hollywood Studios would get a name change in the future. Nothing else has really been said since that time, but there was a survey going around which asked guests what names they liked best and it started rumors that Disney was close to finding the park’s new name.

The Disney Parks Blog decided to address the rumors of a name change and let it be known that Disney’s Hollywood Studios will not have a name change anytime soon.

“In response to questions we have been receiving, we also want to let fans know that the Disney’s Hollywood Studios name will remain the same for the foreseeable future since we are immersing our guests in a place where imagined worlds of Hollywood unfold around them from movies and music, to television and theater.”

There are indeed a lot of new things happening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and even more changes taking place all around Walt Disney World. This first look at the concept art for Alien Swirling Saucers shows that Toy Story Land is going to be even more exciting than originally thought. Even with all of these changes and additions, it looks as if one thing that is safe for now is the current name of its third theme park in Central Florida.