The Kardashian-Jenner Family Reportedly Hates The Name Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s baby name has been revealed, but it is reported that her famous family isn’t happy with it. The lip kit queen’s mother, Kris Jenner, is said to have hated it the most out of all of her family members. Her father, Caitlyn Jenner, was reportedly also unimpressed with Stormi Webster.

The family allegedly though the name was “too dark” for a little girl, though they reportedly weren’t happy with any of the names Kylie picked out. Kylie and Travis apparently wanted a name that no one else had, which goes with the theme of Kardashian grandchildren. Thus far, Kris grandkids are called Dream, Stormi, Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint and Chicago, with only a couple being more common place.

According to sources, Kris Jenner was also extremely upset over the fact that her daughter decided to use Travis Scott’s real name as Stormi’s surname instead of the name Jenner. Travis’ real name is Jacques Webster, and Kris objected to Kylie putting his surname on all of Stormi’s documents.

The family allegedly also thinks the name is “ridiculous,” but Kylie supposedly doesn’t care about their opinion, just that she has gotten her way and named her baby what she had originally wanted.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Kylie Jenner has been in “hiding” for the past nine months due to her pregnancy. She has been enjoying time off from the spotlight, as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been a bit more private than her famous family. Although she went on a social media hiatus, it is said she is looking forward to getting back to regular posting and promoting her make-up brand.

Allegedly, her make-up brand took a hit after she stopped posting as often, but Kylie Jenner is now back to promoting at least part-time.

The reality TV star may have had her pregnancy filmed for an upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians or for a season two of Life of Kylie, though it is unclear. Kylie has stated that she will not be selling Stormi’s photos to anyone in the press any time soon, as she doesn’t want to capitalize on her daughter.