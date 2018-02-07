Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump A ‘Joke’, Says His FBI Attacks Are ‘Just A Disaster’

Joe Biden had some choice words for Donald Trump on Wednesday, calling the 45th president a “joke” and saying his (Trump’s) repeated attacks on the FBI are “just a disaster,” CNN is reporting.

Treason

Biden stopped by the cable network Wednesday morning to be interviewed by Chris Cuomo. Not unexpectedly, the topic quickly turned to Trump’s recent remarks about treason. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump on Tuesday called Democrats who didn’t applaud his State of the Union address “un-American” and “treasonous.” Trump has since said that he was “joking.”

On the subject of jokes, Biden had this to say about Trump.

“Well let me tell you, he’s a joke.”

Biden was then given a chance to back down or equivocate, asked if he truly was calling the president a “joke.” He didn’t appear to back down much.

“I think he understands and I think the people around him understand, what presidents say matter. Our children are listening, and the world is listening.”

The Mueller Investigation

With the subject of Trump being the order of the day, Cuomo and Biden turned their attention to a different Trump-related matter: the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the FBI, spearheaded by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

President Trump wants to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller despite his lawyers’ concerns https://t.co/g0fI8wBwKN pic.twitter.com/8pfMLE3sEW — CNN (@CNN) February 7, 2018

For weeks, speculation has run rampant that Mueller may have designs on interviewing the president himself. And in fact, CNN reported last month that Mueller had sent Trump’s attorneys some paperwork that would seemingly lay the ground for a potential interview. What’s more, Trump has said that he’d be interested in talking with Mueller — something that his lawyers have advised him not to do. As the New York Times reported Monday, Trump’s lawyers are concerned about Trump lying to investigators, putting him into even more hot water, and are advising him to keep quiet.

Biden, who has himself practiced law, said that he would similarly advise Trump to keep quiet if he (Biden) were Trump’s lawyer. His hypothetical advice to Trump to keep quiet comes from his own concerns about Trump’s relationship with the truth.

“If I were the president’s lawyer, I would probably tell him not to sit down with the special counsel. You’re in a situation where the president has some difficulty with precision. One of the things that I would worry about, if I was his lawyer, is him saying something that was just simply not true without him even planning to be disingenuous.”

Trump’s Repeated Attacks On The FBI

On the subject of Trump’s supposed attacks on the FBI, highlighted by the administration’s release of the controversial Nunes Memo, Biden said that Trump’s zeal to discredit the FBI is without precedent.

“This is the first President to make a full-throated, unvarnished attack on the entirety of the FBI, not going after J. Edgar Hoover, who was one person in the FBI.”

Further, Biden claimed, Trump’s attacks on the FBI are benefiting Russia.

“What do you think they’re thinking in Moscow? This is doing everything that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin ever wanted, sowing doubt about whether or not our justice system is fair, sowing doubt about whether or not there is anything that is remotely consistent with our Constitution. It’s just a disaster.”

Biden’s Plans For 2020

Meanwhile, Biden was asked about his plans for the 2020 election. Joe’s name has come up in discussion about possible Democratic challengers to Trump. Biden, however, was circumspect when asked about his plans by Cuomo, saying that his intentions for now include trying to give Congress back to the Democrats in the 2018 mid-term elections.