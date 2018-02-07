Miami Heat Trade Rumors: Team Active At NBA Trade Deadline, Hassan Whiteside Comes Up

Miami Heat trade rumors might finally lead to something in the next 24 hours. As the NBA trade deadline winds down, though, fans should feel confident that center Hassan Whiteside isn’t about to be dealt. Though there had been a number of Heat rumors involving his name over the past few months, a new report by the Sporting News states that he is expected to stay put.

A number of teams have inquired about a deal for Whiteside, and there has even been chatter about the front office in Miami trying to figure out what his value would be on the market. The team is expected to be “aggressive” at the deadline in a push to make it deeper in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. In what many NBA analysts are calling a wide-open Eastern Conference, Miami might have the talent to make some noise in the postseason.

The report by the Sporting News also quotes a rival executive who gives some additional insight into what the Heat might be trying to accomplish before the NBA trade deadline on February 8.

“My sense is, the only way they would move him is if they could get an upgrade at the same position. They’re trying to get better in the short term, but they’re not out there trying to give Hassan away.[sic]”

Captain JJ’s Saturday night dunk, epic. pic.twitter.com/8mNA2NALwC — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 5, 2018

The news that Hassan Whiteside won’t be changing teams will come as welcome information to Miami Heat fans as well as fantasy basketball owners. Whiteside is in the perfect position to continue his personal success and when NBA analysts are calling it “a long shot” that he will change cities, it means he can stay focused on the game at hand. It doesn’t mean he won’t see a few new teammates take the court with him very soon, though, as there are a lot of players getting linked to Miami in the final few hours before the NBA trade deadline.

Entering play on Wednesday, the Heat have a 29-25 record and are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. This is despite four straight losses. The team is also just two games back from the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-22) for the No. 3 seed, showing how an influx of talent to deal with the Dion Waiters injury could really help them. Losing Waiters was a big blow to the Heat and it has created the need for an addition before the NBA trade deadline.

Mentioned in Miami Heat trade rumors has been Tyreke Evans of the Memphis Grizzlies, who could give the team a nice boost on offense. He is among several players the Heat are looking at, but without a first-round draft pick in 2018 (they owe it to the Phoenix Suns), it could be tough to get a deal done.