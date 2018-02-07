Carson Wentz Is Engaged: Eagles QB Gives Girlfriend Her Own Ring After Team’s Super Bowl Win

Carson Wentz has two reasons to celebrate. The 25-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, who was sidelined with a torn ACL ahead of his team’s winning Super Bowl LII run, has proposed to his girlfriend, Madison Oberg. Wentz posted the news of his engagement on his Twitter and Instagram pages, captioning photos of him down on one knee with a cute message referencing the couple’s two rings.

“She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring, Can’t wait to marry my best friend!” Carson captioned the photos. “God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!”

While Carson Wentz will be back in Philadelphia for the big Eagles Super Bowl victory parade down Broad Street on Thursday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the proposal photos weren’t taken in the City of Brotherly Love. Indeed, according to Kentucky.com, Carson’s proposal to Maddie Oberg took place at CastlePost, also known as Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, KY.

CastlePost owner Matt Dawson did not confirm if Carson Wentz and his fiancée were staying at the hotel, but he did wish them happiness in their journey to the altar.

“He’s an incredible person and we are excited for Carson and Maddie and their new life together,” the CastlePost owner told Kentucky.com.

Fans knew that Carson Wentz had a serious girlfriend. Maddie Oberg first showed up on Carson’s Instagram page late last year in a family Thanksgiving photo. And in December, after the Eagles quarterback tore his ACL in a Week 14 victory over the Rams, Wentz posted a photo while he was at the hospital for surgery, with Maddie Oberg by his side. At the time, Wentz wrote that his post-surgery comeback “officially begins now!” and he gave a shout out to his loyal girlfriend writing, “The Lord truly blessed me with this beautiful young lady to walk by my side and support me through all of this!”

And on Christmas Eve, Carson posted a photo of a family Christmas cookie competition, with a smiling Maddie alongside him.

“Gingerbread cookie decorating battle… because everything is a competition… even on Christmas,” Wentz joked. “Safe to say Maddie and I took the cake on this one. Merry Christmas everybody!”

It’s clear that Carson Wentz’s fiancée is already part of the family.

Due to his injury, Carson Wentz didn’t get to play in Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, but he was by his team’s side in Minneapolis as they defeated the New England Patriots for the team’s first-ever Super Bowl win. Wentz was replacement quarterback Nick Foles’ biggest cheerleader as they beat the Patriots 41-33. In the end, Carson Wentz got a ring, and so did his girlfriend.