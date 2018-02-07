Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher’s Marriage Reportedly ‘Rock Solid’ After Her Nasty Fall

There’s no marriage drama in the cards for Carrie Underwood and her husband of close to eight years, Mike Fisher. After the country superstar suffered a serious fall in November which left her with a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches in her face, sources are claiming that their marriage is still “rock solid.”

Just days after it was revealed that Fisher would be ending his retirement from the NHL after just a few months and returning to the ice to play for the Nashville Predators, Us Weekly is revealing that Mike reportedly had Carrie’s full blessing to get back on the ice after nursing her back to health following her scary injury last year.

Shortly after Underwood confirmed in a Fan Club blog post that she may not look quite the same after injuring her face during the fall and was being taken care of by her husband at home in Tennessee, a source revealed to the site that it was actually the country superstar who encouraged Fisher to head back out on the ice.

“Carrie encouraged Mike to come out of retirement and believed in him all the way,” an insider claimed of the athlete’s big return to the game this year, suggesting that the singer is now recovering well from her injuries and is now getting back to everyday life. “She wants him to be happy and knew he should go for it.”

The source then claimed that Fisher “asked for her blessing” to return to work after initially announcing his retirement in August 2017, and claimed that he “totally got it” from his loving wife.

“She’s behind him with whatever he chooses to do,” the insider continued of Carrie, who’s so far only been photographed once since her fall.

And it sounds like Underwood’s serious injury, which saw her cancel a number of appearances she had in late 2017 as she recovered, has actually brought the couple much closer.

“They are so loving and supportive of one another. Usually couples have some sort of issues, but they seem rock solid,” said Us Weekly’s insider, just less than three months after Carrie had emergency surgery on both her right wrist and face.

And while it seems like the stars – who are parents to almost 3-year-old son Isaiah – are happier than ever right now, Carrie also revealed her secrets to a successful and happy marriage to the magazine, telling the outlet that communication “just needs to be in the forefront of your mind.”

“It’s important to just realize, ‘Let’s put our phones down. Let’s have a conversation,'” she continued of the secret to her strong relationship with Mike after close to eight years of marriage.

Underwood is yet to officially unveil the full extent of her injuries to the world after confirming the vast amount of stitches she had put in her face, though it sounds like she’s now happy to be getting back to work.

In addition to revealing in late December that she’s currently hard at work on her upcoming sixth studio album, Carrie also has her first official appearance of 2018 scheduled for the coming months.

Though she’s been staying under the radar since November – aside from appearing in a pre-taped video recorded before her accident showcasing her track with Ludacris “The Champion” ahead of the 2018 Super Bowl – Underwood is expected to return to the stage, potentially for the first time since her accident, when she headlines WE Festival in Minnesota in August.