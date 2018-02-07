‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Insists Her Innocence, Abigail Attracted To Stefan

Days of our Lives spoilers tease exciting happenings in Salem this week. Gabi will be booked for murder after her suspicious appearance at the crime scene. Abigail will feel curious about Stefan; it seems like it’s an attraction she wants to resist but she just can’t.

Controversial Footage

Andre is dead, and someone needs to answer for it. From the looks of it, Gabi will be booked for murder unless new evidence leads the investigation to another route. The footage places her at the crime scene. Of course, she had an ax to grind against Andre, which doesn’t make it unlikely for her to commit a hideous act.

Claire’s Curiosity Gets Piqued

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) will continue to be intrigued by the secret Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are trying to hide from her. Days of our Lives spoilers hint that Claire is not entirely sure that the duo is up to something or if she just has too much time on her hands. With Theo heading off to Africa, she has a lot of free time which could be why she feels the need to snoop. Nevertheless, spoilers suggest that she will be stunned when she learns that the secret has something to do with her.

Lethal Attraction

Stefan (Tyler Christopher) will continue to be a person of interest, especially for Abigail (Marci Miller). Spoilers tease that she can’t help but feel attracted to him, after all, he is a charming person albeit a mysterious character.

Abigail knows she needs to be cautious in Stefan’s presence, and she might need to put in a lot of effort to put some distance between him and her.

Valentine’s Day will be particularly eventful for Abigail and Stefan. As revealed by Days of our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, they will find themselves in a charged situation. Abigail might try to deny that she can feel the sparks, but she can’t help but feel drawn to her enigmatic housemate.

More ‘DOOL’ Spoilers

Other Days of our Lives spoilers tease Brady (Eric Martsolf) will continue to woo Eve, and Victor (John Aniston) will support him with his moves. Eve (Kassie DePaiva) is suspicious about his intentions, but he will prove his sincerity by taking her out on a date hoping she will find his efforts sincere. Brady may be scheming, but it seems like he will try to fight off the attraction. The confrontation between Will and John is also bound to get exciting.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease twisted romances and developments in time for Valentine’s Day.