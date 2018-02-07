Kylie Jenner Could Possibly Keep Daughter Away From Travis Scott After Alleged Huge Fight

Kylie Jenner just welcomed her baby girl on February 1, and the first-time mom appeared to be really happy and content. However, a new report revealed that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star right now as she is reportedly dealing with a big issue with her partner Travis Scott.

Hollywood Life has previously revealed that the 20-year-old TV personality and Travis Scott had a blowout fight on Feb. 5 when their baby girl was just 4-days-old. The site shared that “while the cause of the fight is not entirely clear, Travis did storm out of her Calabasas home visibly angry and sped back to his house in Beverly Hills.”

Although their reported fight could possibly pass soon, especially now that they have a beautiful daughter together, just in case that they can’t patch things up, Kylie Jenner will certainly have the upper hand in this situation. Being the mother of the child, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has all the right to decide everything for the baby, including whether or not to allow Travis Scott to visit their firstborn.

TMZ has earlier reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott didn’t have a custody arrangement. Hollywood Life then consulted a lawyer, who explained that “Not having a defined custody agreement in place means that the fathers are essentially taking a leap of faith that the mothers are going to be nice and allow them regular visitations and parenting time and let them see their children when they want to.”

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

This is certainly not the first time that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been rumored to have some issues in their relationship. As a matter of fact, a previous report revealed that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul has allegedly been wondering if she has chosen the wrong guy to have a baby with.

The said report also claimed that Kylie Jenner has been spending a lot of sleepless nights thinking about her pregnancy at the time. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also allegedly recalls her relationship with Tyga and wonders if things would be a lot easier if she’s having the baby with him.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to address all these rumors.