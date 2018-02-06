‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Couple Swap Alert – Nathan’s Death Rips A Marriage Apart, New Love Blossoms

General Hospital spoilers reveal that hearts are breaking all over Port Charles just in time for Valentine’s Day, which makes it so much sadder. Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is reeling from losing Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), and it’s worse because she’s pregnant. Even though it was Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) that killed Nathan, he’s dead, and so Maxie can’t rage at him. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is also off the rails with grief, and soon his marriage will also explode, pathing the way for new love.

Maxie And Dante Blame Lulu

GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for this week indicate that Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) is devastated and runs into Peter August (Wes Ramsey), Faison’s secret son, and she opens up to him. Lulu feels guilty about the role her article played in Nathan’s death, but it will still sting when her best friend and husband unload on her in anger and grief. Dante is shattered and so is Maxie. With Faison dead, Lulu is an easy target for their anguish and rage.

Other General Hospital spoilers indicate that Lulu opens up to Peter since he encouraged her to run the story. Some fan-fiction tabloid sites are speculating that Peter is evil (so evil that his mother will have to kill him), but there’s no indication of this “theory.” In fact, Peter went to a lot of trouble to keep Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) alive when he could have let his wicked dad kill him. Peter also feels guilty about Nathan dying. After all, that’s his half-brother that was killed by their father.

Sorrow Changes Everything

This Friday is Nathan West’s funeral, and it’s open casket, which is a solid sign that the PCPD detective did not fake his death, and he’s not in witness protection. The body there on display means the poor guy is dead and the GH eye candy is gone for good. Ryan Paevey said on Twitter that it was his choice to leave and confirmed he’s gone and Nathan is dead. With Maxie’s husband never coming back, she’s got find a way to move forward, and Dante is there for her.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise that Dante steps up to support Maxie emotionally during her hour of need. At the same time, a guilt-stricken Lulu is vulnerable and needs comfort herself. It’s too bad Dante has no comfort to give her and instead Lulu turns to Peter. The groundwork has been building for a while that Lulu and Peter would get involved. Emme Rylan said late last year that Lulu wouldn’t cheat on Dante but also admitted she had no idea what was being written.

Something about Peter's story doesn't add up. And Jordan's going to need to know exactly what led to her detective being shot. #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/5CI5ZhH8jT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 29, 2018

Can Lulu And Dante Survive?

GH spoilers show that Lulu and Dante have survived infidelity before. Back when Dante tangled with Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpy), he and Lulu hit the skids but were able to reunite. Then again, Dante didn’t blame Lulu back then for getting his best friend killed. Dante lost Nathan, Maxie lost Nathan, and Nathan lost the chance to be a father. Plus, Lulu’s article led Faison right to Nathan and Maxie. Lulu didn’t make Faison a villain, but she gave him a roadmap to ruin her BFF’s life.

Whether Dante and Maxie will cross a line comforting each other or if it’ll be Lulu and Peter that go too far remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure — Faison is dead and gone, but the fallout from his crimes will last for a long time to come. Catch up now on the latest GH scoop on Drew’s risky memory recovery procedure, all the details of the upcoming Friz wedding, who knows Anna’s baby daddy secret, and what’s coming over the next two weeks. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.