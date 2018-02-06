‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Kyle Richards Opens Up About Her New Home After Robbery

Kyle Richards moved out of her Bel Air mansion and into a new home in Encino, California, with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their three kids, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, at the end of last year. Unfortunately, just weeks later, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was targeted with a home robbery.

During a new interview, the longtime reality star and owner of Beverly Hills boutique Kyle by Alene Too spoke about her new home, revealing that she’s focusing on the positive as she and her family cope with the loss of many of their pricey belongings.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful home. We are so happy to be there and enjoy this gorgeous home,” Kyle Richards told Bravo on February 6. “It doesn’t feel like you are in Los Angeles. It feels like you are in a completely different part of the country.”

While Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s new home is already stunning, the couple is currently in the midst of doing some renovations. Once their adjustments are made, Richards is sure that their new home will be even more amazing.

As for her favorite spot of the home, Kyle Richards said it was the property and space outside of their new pad that stands out to her the very most. In addition to a patio and pool area, Richards and Umansky’s new home boasts 18 protective oak trees that are over 100-years-old and make Richards feel like she’s in another world.

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Jan 3, 2018 at 11:12pm PST

Kyle Richards and her family traveled to Aspen at the end of last year to celebrate Christmas and the New Year holiday with other members of their family, including Paris Hilton, and their friends, including Faye Resnick and her husband. Days later, they learned that their new home had been targeted by thieves who have yet to be found.

Although no one was home at the time of the robbery, Kyle Richards and her family were robbed of a number of sentimental items, including pieces passed down to her from her late mother.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.