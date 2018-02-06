Kylie Jenner Baby Name Finally Revealed After Major Online Hints [Report]

Kylie Jenner’s baby name has reportedly been revealed. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced the birth of her daughter over the weekend, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the big reveal of the baby girl’s name. While Kylie has yet to confirm the name, she has reportedly been dropping hints.

According to a February 6 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner’s baby daughter’s name is Mariposa, which is the Spanish word for butterfly. Many fans believed that the baby’s name would actually be Butterfly. Jenner has been dropping hints about butterflies. She’s been seen wearing butterfly jewelry like rings and necklaces, and she even let fans see inside the baby’s nursery, which is butterfly themed.

In addition, Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, also go matching butterfly tattoos. Scott even has a song titled, “Butterfly Effect.” Kylie’s also tweeted butterfly emojis in the past. Sources claim that Kylie chose the name Mariposa for its connection to the word butterfly. However, the insider reveals that Jenner plans to call the little girl Posie for short.

It seems that Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, may have revealed the name online days ago. Kris posted a photo of the newest Kylie Jenner cosmetic line, which is to celebrate the Kylie Cosmetics second anniversary. Kris revealed that fans should “Say hello to the Posie K lip trio.”

However, while Kylie Jenner is said to be loving life with her new little baby girl, the drama of her past could be coming back to haunt her. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, allegedly wants Kylie to get a DNA test on her newborn daughter in order to prove paternity. While Jenner has claimed that boyfriend Travis Scott is the father of the baby, Tyga reportedly told those closest to him that he and Kylie were still being intimate nine months ago when the baby was conceived. Tyga and Kylie have yet to comment on the rumors.

Kylie Jenner fans are still waiting for the reality star to officially announce her baby girl’s name and share the first photos of the family’s newest addition.