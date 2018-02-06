Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveals Miscarriage News And Twitter Goes Crazy Over ‘Bachelor’ Star’s Behavior

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is currently trying to find the love of his life on this season of The Bachelor and based on various social media posts and news, it sounds like Arie may have found a woman to share his life with. When he previously filmed Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, Arie was a fan-favorite to win as many viewers felt that he had the best relationship with Maynard over Jef Holm. Sadly, he was dumped before the finale. He has been keeping a low profile since being on The Bachelorette, but during last night’s episode, Luyendyk Jr. revealed he had been with a girl who had suffered a miscarriage. He also revealed that he couldn’t be there for her, as he was focused on racing.

According to several tweets, it sounds like Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s admission didn’t sit well with people. It wasn’t so much that he shared the news, but fans were surprised that The Bachelor star announced the news on a date with a woman he hadn’t really talked to all day, and he essentially revealed a huge life event. While he may have opened up in hopes of setting the tone for the night, viewers were shocked that he revealed such a big secret without thinking twice about it.

“Arie not being there for his ex’s miscarriage because he was racing cars, really impacted his trust for women. Um okay. #TheBachelor,” one person wrote, while others wrote similar things, including, “The fact that Arie said his girlfriend was ‘overreacting’ to her miscarriage, implying it was sad because she was mean to him instead of the fact that she lost a baby. Pretty much all you need to know about the guy. #TheBachelor,” and “Arie just put this girl on blast after she had a miscarriage, while he was away, and decided to grieve on her own since she had already spent the most of the pregnancy by herself. #TheBachelor.”

These were just some of the reactions on Twitter and it sounds like fans changed their minds about Arie. When he shared the news, people thought he did it in a cold and rude manner, as he didn’t put his ex-girlfriend’s feelings first. Some Bachelor viewers revealed that if they were his ex-girlfriend, they would be angry at him for sharing the miscarriage news on public television. This is a topic that Arie may have to address during the Women Tell All special or the After The Final Rose special, which have yet to air. His ex-girlfriend has yet to address the issue, but one can imagine she’s not happy about her personal business being shared on national television.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is on television for a few more weeks. While he has supposedly found love on The Bachelor, Jef Holm doesn’t think that the relationship will last.