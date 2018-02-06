Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Shares Adorable First Photo Of Newborn Identical Twins

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott is sharing the very first photo of her identical twin daughters after welcoming her babies into the world in late January. Confirming that the babies are identical rather than fraternal twins, Hillary posted the adorable photo of her two girls, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, cuddling up and pressing their noses together.

“Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long,” Scott told her almost half a million Instagram followers in a post this week. “Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama.”

The singer, who’s the only female member of the country group alongside bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, then noted that lying on her is the twins’ “favorite place to be” apart from when they’re lying together “nose to nose and cheek to cheek.”

Hillary also shared a photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Eisele, holding her newborn sisters in her arms.

“Big Sister Eisele’s heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper,” Scott sweetly said of how her firstborn reacted to her two new siblings coming into the world.

“One week in and we are definitely seeing double!” Hillary then continued in the caption on the social media. “Double the blessing, double the tired, double the laundry, but double the love!”

The Lady Antebellum bandmember then signed off the post using her married name of Tyrrell. She called her expanding family the “Tyrrell Party of Five” alongside five emojis to represent the family.

Fans then heaped praise on the “Need You Now” singer in the comments section, leaving sweet messages for the star after seeing her adorable birth announcement on social media.

“Beautiful pic congratulations to all of you,” Instagram user @michellemjw wrote in response to the first photo of the twins, while @roxysrf21 commented on the new photo, “Beautiful!! Welcome to a blessed and wonderful family.”

Hillary Scott with husband Chris Tyrrell. Anna Webber / Getty Images

Scott first announced the birth of her twins on January 30 in another Instagram post. She said at the time that she was “thankful and proud” to officially announce their arrival by sharing a photo of two tiny hats, one with an “A” and one with a “B” to identify her identical baby girls.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins,” she added.

Hillary’s big reveal came just one month after she shared an incredible video of her then unborn twin babies moving around inside her belly just days before giving birth.

The star posted the video to her Instagram on January 5 that showed her belly moving as the babies kicked and moved around as she lay in bed.

She first announced that she and husband Chris Tyrell were expecting twins last year, around a year after the Tennessean confirmed that she had sadly miscarried a baby at nine weeks pregnant in 2016.

Hillary made the big pregnancy announcement back in August 2017 by sharing the sweetest video of herself and her husband telling their daughter Eisele that she would soon become a big sister to not one but two babies.

Scott then confirmed that she and Chris conceived their twins naturally after much prayer following her 2016 miscarriage.