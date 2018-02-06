Caitlyn Jenner Posts Throwback Pic After Daughter Kylie Gives Birth, Says She Was ‘By Her Side’ Thru Pregnancy

Caitlyn Jenner shared an adorable throwback picture of her daughter, Kylie Jenner, after she gave birth to her first baby with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, emphasizing that she was with her daughter throughout her secretive pregnancy despite being absent at the hospital.

On February 1, the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul and the 25-year-old American rapper welcomed their baby daughter. Based on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s statement on Instagram, she kept her pregnancy a secret because she wanted to make it as stress-free as possible for her baby.

Days after she gave birth, Kylie also shared a heartwarming video of her journey towards motherhood titled “To Our Daughter.” While the tell-all clip confirmed and debunked several rumors that emerged since she got pregnant in September as compiled by the Inquisitr, it did not show her transgender dad anywhere near her during her pregnancy.

Now, it looks like Caitlyn Jenner is setting the record straight through a sweet throwback post of her youngest daughter with KUWTK momager Kris Jenner, saying that she was “by [her] side” through her pregnancy.

“My daughter just had a daughter,” the retired Olympian wrote on Monday.

“It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey.”

According to InTouch Weekly, the 68-year-old I Am Cait star was noticeably absent when Kylie Jenner gave birth. On top of that, she was nowhere to be seen in her pregnancy journey video where almost every other member of the clan, including reclusive Rob Kardashian, was present. Even Caitlyn’s Instagram followers noticed it.

“Why weren’t you in the video? Were u banned from it? Would fit the Kardashians and Kris to do that,” an Instagram user wrote.

In a September 2017 report from Us Weekly, a source reportedly close to the situation revealed that while Cait is supportive of her daughter, she worried about her daughter’s future and thought that it was not “the right time for Kylie.”

“Caitlyn is supportive of her daughter, of course, but she doesn’t necessarily think this is the right time for Kylie. She has a hugely successful business and Caitlyn doesn’t want to see that taken away from her,” the source explained.

Even so, InTouch believes that Caitlyn Jenner’s absence in this memorable moment of Kylie’s life might have something to do with her feud with the Kardashians.

“I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore,” she reportedly told Piers Morgan in January.

At the time, she also revealed that her main concern with the brood are her daughters, Kylie and Kendall.

“The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around,” she added.

On top of that, it looks like Kylie Jenner accepted her dad’s congratulatory post after she replied, “Love you,” in the comments, as reported by People, even though it her message came a day late after almost everyone from the Kardashian clan expressed their happiness at the 20-year-old makeup entrepreneur’s baby announcement.