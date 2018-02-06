‘Weird Fatal Encounter’: Two Giant, Deadliest Snakes Wrestled, And Both Dead

Among the biggest and deadliest snakes in the world known as king cobra and python were seen tangled together and both dead. They both wrestled with one another and ended up in a fatal clash.

Coleman Sheehy of the Florida Museum of Natural History said that the combat of these giant snakes probably occurred somewhere in Southeast Asia, where the two species are prevalent. He described it as crazy, yet it is something he could easily see happening. He further said that it is a dangerous world there, to eat other big snakes and things that could kill you.

According to National Geographic, the king cobra lay strangulated by the reticulated python, which was also seen dead. It seemed the python was bitten behind its head and suffered from the deadly venom of the cobra. However, in defense of itself, the python squashed and compressed the king cobra to death. The python succeeded, yet both of them did not survive.

The photo of the dead snakes posted on Facebook caught the attention of some herpetologists. Frank Burbrink of the American Museum of Natural History said that it looks real and does not look photoshopped or anything. He further said that it is a weird encounter, but a lot of stuff that happens with snakes is never easily seen.

Burbrink also said that if there was a predatory event here, it was king cobra to python. However, it did not work out for either of them.

The reticulated python (Python reticulatus) is the world’s longest snake and longest reptile found in Southeast Asia. It is also among the three most massive snakes, which weighs about 165 lbs or 75 kilograms. It is about 23 feet or 7 meters in length.

The reticulated python is considered a nonvenomous constrictor. It uses its muscles to squash its prey that is often mammals and not other snakes. It is also not considered dangerous to humans.

Meanwhile, the king cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) is known as the world’s longest venomous snake found in India and Southeast Asia. It measures about 18 feet in length and weighs about 20 lbs or 9 kg. Its venom contains bountiful neurotoxins that could kill an Asian elephant, according to LiveScience.