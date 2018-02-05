Stassi Schroeder Has Some Relationship Advice For Scheana Marie: ‘Just Chill’

Stassi Schroeder thinks Scheana Marie needs to slow her roll when it comes to her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta.

During a new interview, Stassi Schroeder addressed Scheana Marie’s clear dislike of being single, revealing that she could likely use some time off when it comes to dating and relationships.

“Girl, ya need some time off to just chill. You just gotta chill for a bit,” she told Us Weekly magazine on February 5.

As fans will recall, Scheana Marie began dating Robert Parks-Valletta just after splitting from Mike Shay. However, despite speaking about their future wedding and marriage on numerous occasions, their relationship ended months later after shocking allegations about cheating targeted Parks-Valletta on Vanderpump Rules.

Although Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta haven’t been dating since August of last year, Scheana Marie has continued to speak of their certain future together and even discussed their wedding, honeymoon, and children in an interview with Page Six in December. Not surprisingly, many of Scheana Marie’s online fans poked fun at her for doing so and joked that she is way more into Parks-Valletta than he is to her.

According to Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie is never going to know what she really wants out of a partner unless she allows herself to be single for a while and focus on her girlfriends. As she explained, she needs to go through some hard times and let herself work through her split.

Scheana Marie is currently living in Las Vegas, but on Twitter, she has shared a number of tweets about her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta in recent weeks and also did a recent interview with Life & Style magazine about their future reunion. In the interview, Scheana Marie assured the magazine that she and her actor ex-boyfriend were “fine” and noted that they were both confident that they would end up back together eventually.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, including Lala Kent, Robert Parks-Valletta, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, Brian Carter, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.