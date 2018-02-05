WWE Spoilers: Huge Qualifying Matches, More Confirmed Names For ‘Elimination Chamber’ Announced Tonight On Raw

It has only been one week since the Royal Rumble and the effects are still being felt throughout WWE, but Monday Night Raw now has its full sights set on Elimination Chamber. It was revealed last week that the men’s match would happen after a series of qualifying matches which have already started. Stephanie McMahon also announced that there would be a first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match and some of the participants will be confirmed tonight.

So far, the only thing known about the women’s match inside the demonic steel structure is that Alexa Bliss will be in it. Yes, the Raw Women’s Champion will defend her title inside of the chamber and put it on the line for the right to face Asuka at WrestleMania 34 in April.

There will be a lot determined this evening as Team Red brings all of its superstars together for the “Road to WrestleMania.” The official website of WWE has released its preview for this week’s episode of Raw, and it looks as if the show will be absolutely packed from start to finish.

Reigns battles Wyatt in Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have had some huge battles in the past and they’re going to step in the ring together again. This time, they will take on one another to see who will qualify for a pod spot in the chamber.

Last week on Raw, there were three qualifying matches which saw John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Elias all advance to the pay-per-view.

Which Superstars will compete in the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match?

Alexa Bliss will be in this historic match, but who is going to step into the chamber with her and go after her title? Not much information was given last night, but the preview from WWE has stated that there will be additional names confirmed tonight on Raw.

What’s next for The Miz?

The Miz recaptured the Intercontinental Title from Roman Reigns a couple of weeks ago, and he persevered in the rematch as well. The A-Lister is running on a pretty big high right now, but who is going to step up to go after the belt he covets so dearly? It looks like a new challenger will emerge from the Raw roster tonight.

The Bar is raised

Sheamus and Cesaro know they are “The Bar” and the level that all other tag teams need to strive to get to. After winning the Raw Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble, they simply solidified that and proved it even more by defeating Titus Worldwide on last week’s show. Now, The Bar is also in need of new challengers and someone is likely going to step up tonight.

“Top Guys” finally live up to their nickname

The Revival were embarrassed on the 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, but they came back with huge victories at the Royal Rumble and on last week’s show. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are finally showing the WWE Universe that they truly are the top guys, but can they keep the fire going?

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is yet another step on the “Road to WrestleMania,” but there is still a lot of time until that big event. With the Elimination Chamber on the horizon, fans are anxious to see who will be lucky (?) enough to get a spot inside the steel structure or one of the pods. The only way to know what happens next is to tune into all the action that Team Red brings this evening.