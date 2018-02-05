Kylie Jenner Baby Name: Fans Believe She May Have Named Her Daughter After An Insect

Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy and the birth of her baby girl all in one day. The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings revealed that she had welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, and released a statement explaining to fans why she kept the pregnancy a secret for so long. In addition, Kylie also released a video that documented her pregnancy with very personal footage of her baby bump, family, friends, boyfriend, and more. Now, fans are dying to know what Kylie’s baby name is, and she may be dropping hints online.

According to a Feb. 5 report by Radar Online, many fans believe that Kylie Jenner may have named her newborn daughter Butterfly. It seems that Kylie may have been drawn to butterflies during her pregnancy, and she has revealed that they mean something special to her.

In the video from Kylie’s pregnancy, Jenner is seen wearing a bright and colorful butterfly necklace. She also gave fans a look into her baby girl’s nursery, which was filled with butterflies. It seems that the new mom has been dropping hints for months. Back in May, Jenner tweeted a butterfly emoji and had fans wondering what it meant to her. That would have been around the time that Kylie got pregnant with her child. In November, Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing a pink butterfly ring, which many fans believed to be a gender reveal teaser, and now her followers are wondering if she’ll reveal that she named her baby after the beloved and beautiful winged insects.

In addition to all of the butterfly hints Kylie Jenner has been dropping, reports have surfaced that she and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, even got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles back in June. Another clue about Kylie’s baby name is in Travis Scott’s music. The rapper released a song titled Butterfly Effect back in July.

???? shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Many fans believe that all the signs are pointing to Kylie Jenner’s baby name being Butterfly. However, the insect could just mean something special to her and her boyfriend Travis Scott. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to officially announce the baby’s name.