Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Performance: Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Lance Bass, & More React

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII performance had fans talking all across social media after he lit up U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, but it wasn’t just football fans who had a lot to say about his halftime show, as a number of famous faces also took to social media to throw in their two cents.

A slew of celebrities made their opinions regarding Justin’s big gig very clear on social media, as many headed to the internet to comment on the former NSYNC singer’s performance both during and after his set.

Justin Bieber shared a photo from Timberlake’s big show on Instagram, where he gave kudos to his namesake in the caption.

“Loved this performance. So much prep for a performance like this, memorization, hits, choreography, while not running out of breath and singing in tune!” Bieber wrote in part, telling Justin “you stayed in pocket effortlessly.”

He then went on to call the former boyband star “a natural born performer,” adding “you make people all around the world smile when you are on that stage!”

Ellen DeGeneres also praised her long-time friend, posting a GIF of a cartoon version of herself dropping the mic and writing, “My friend @JTimberlake just killed it. #SuperBowl.” Justin then retweeted the star’s supportive message to his own page.

Movie star Hugh Jackman also had nothing but praise for Timberlake. The Greatest Showman actor wrote on his own Twitter account after seeing the star bust out his biggest hits, “And that’s how it’s done…. Mr. @jtimberlake.”

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon also commented on Timberlake’s halftime show performance, calling it “magic,” while Nick Jonas referred to the father of one as a “legend” and added that he thought his Super Bowl show was “unreal.”

Reese Witherspoon also seemed pretty impressed while tuning in to the Super Bowl, as she wrote on Twitter “just wow” while tagging Timberlake in her message on the 280-character site.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

However, there was just a little disappointment from Demi Lovato, as she revealed that she was hoping for an NSYNC reunion after rumors prior to the game suggested that the “Rock Your Body” singer could bring his former boyband out to perform with him.

But it seems like Justin’s former bandmates didn’t let that distract them from enjoying the concert.

Lance Bass jokingly tweeted the hashtag #ToldYa after Timberlake performed the whole show solo – aside from a projection of Prince during his rendition of “I Would Die 4 U” – but added that the group will, in fact, be back together in the spring when NSYNC gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.

“Awesome halftime Justin!” he then added.

Fellow NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick then went as far as to call his former bandmate’s show the best halftime performance of all time.

“Way to go @jtimberlake that just made me so proud!!!!”

Timberlake hasn’t yet publicly responded to any of the sweet messages he received from his fellow celebrities for his impressive Super Bowl performance, though the singer shared a number of photos from the gig across his social media pages after leaving the field.

Justin also posted a sweet photo of himself and wife Jessica Biel watching the 2018 Super Bowl together from a private box just minutes before the Philadelphia Eagles were crowned the big winners.