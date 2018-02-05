Carrie Underwood Urged To Perform 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show After Epic Opening Video

Super Bowl LII viewers are making it pretty clear that they want to see Carrie Underwood take on the 2019 halftime show after the star opened last night’s (February 4) coverage of the big game with an epic video showcasing her hit “The Champion” featuring Ludacris which she wrote specifically for the event.

After Underwood opened the show with the pre-taped video, Twitter was quickly flooded with praise for the star as many tweets encouraged the NFL to give next year’s halftime show slot to Carrie when the big game hits Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.

“Hey @NFL how about you sign @carrieunderwood up right now for the #SBLIII #HalftimeShow,” tweeted one football fan after seeing Underwood appear in the special opening sequence. Another said, “So @carrieunderwood for the next Super Bowl halftime show???” alongside a hand up emoji.

“Carrie Underwood for the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show,” @OnAirJake then added of the country music superstar, while @sumer109 tweeted that they were “putting in a request now for @carrieunderwood to be the next Super Bowl halftime performer.”

“I nominate Carrie Underwood for next year’s halftime,” said another on the social media site of the talented singer, who’s only been photographed out in public once since breaking her wrist and getting 40 to 50 stitches in her face after falling outside her home last November.

Who agrees it’s time for @carrieunderwood to do the Super Bowl halftime show next year?? RETWEET to let the @NFL and @pepsi know! pic.twitter.com/taiKYVryyY — All About Carrie (@allabout_carrie) February 5, 2018

Dear @NFL – we like people who can actually sing. Like @ladygaga we love a strong voice. @carrieunderwood for 2019 #SuperBowl halftime please. Please. Please. pic.twitter.com/1loG14yDFN — Laura Lorenz (@LaLorenz) February 5, 2018

WHAT ???????? DO ???????? I ???????? HAVE ???????? TO ???????? DO ???????? TO ???????? GET ???????? A ???????? @CARRIEUNDERWOOD ???????? HALFTIME ???????? SHOW? #superbowl pic.twitter.com/1mLPFlE0w3 — Tyler Lewis (@MusicCityTyler) February 5, 2018

Although Britney would have been a treat. Let’s be honest in that @carrieunderwood would have carried that halftime show on her own and done fantastic!!! Still hoping for it one day! pic.twitter.com/eijJbqmwez — Drama (@WeLoveDrama_) February 5, 2018

“Can’t believe she’s never done the Super Bowl!” they added.

Surprisingly, despite being the voice of NBC’s weekly Sunday Night Football coverage for the past few years, Carrie has yet to perform a halftime show. She has, however, been involved in the big game in a slightly smaller way before.

Back in 2010, Underwood sang the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl XLIV in Florida when the New Orleans Saints took the Vince Lombardi trophy back to Louisiana. Two years later, she got in on the football action again by recording a special episode of CMT’s Crossroads with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler ahead of Super Bowl XLVI in Indiana.

.@carrieunderwood kicks us off on the biggest Sunday Night of them all. Watch the #SuperBowl now on NBC or stream: https://t.co/Q1JrUmZiy2 pic.twitter.com/Awxc9zikfF — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018

But while Underwood wasn’t in attendance at the 2018 game in Minnesota in person, the star proved that football was still very much on her mind.

Following her pre-taped appearance in NBC’s opening titles before the game got underway, “The Champion” quickly shot back to the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart where it originally placed after the American Idol winner first released it back on January 12.

Carrie also showed some love for Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles on social media after they beat the New England Patriots as she praised Justin Timberlake for his impressive halftime performance this year.

Doug Benc / Getty Images

Though she didn’t directly address the call from fans across the globe for her to appear in Atlanta next year, Carrie wrote on Twitter on February 4, “Congrats, @Eagles and Eagles fans! That was a great game from the anthem to the halftime show to the confetti! So much for both teams to be proud of!”

Though the NFL won’t announce the performer for next year’s Super Bowl for a few months yet, Carrie is expected to return to sing the theme to NBC’s Sunday Night Football once again in 2019.