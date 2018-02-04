Kylie Jenner Gives Birth To First Child With Rapper Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is a new mom. The reality TV star and lip-kit mogul revealed that she gave birth via an Instagram post on Sunday. In the post, she apologized to her fans for keeping them in the dark. She explained that she wanted a stress-free environment while she was pregnant and that meant keeping it private.

In the statement, Kylie said that she was going to miss being pregnant and called it ‘the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience” of her life. She also expressed gratitude to her friends and family for helping her to keep the big secret.

She also announced that her baby girl is healthy and was born on Thursday, February 1st. She ended the statement by saying that she is extremely happy to be a new mom and thanked her supporters for understanding why she was so secretive.

According to E! News, there were clues that Kylie was about to give birth. Travis, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner and her close friend, Jordyn Woods were seen at the hospital where Kylie was admitted earlier this week.

While there has been some speculation that Travis Scott won’t be a “model dad” E! News says their source told them that Travis has held the baby and was seen cuddling her, telling his daughter “Daddy’s here, daddy’s here.”

Another source told E! in January that Kylie was nervous about labor and that her mother had helped her to set up the nursery.

Travis Scott and Kylie were first seen together in April 2017. But the two have been relatively private about their relationship even though they have been seen being affectionate with each other in public, E! notes. On Sunday, Kylie also posted a compilation video that her friend put together which documents the nine months of her pregnancy.

In the video, posted below, we can see a quick shot of the baby after the delivery at the hospital. You can also see shots of Kylie’s baby bump which she rigorously hid from the press during her pregnancy. There are also some clips of Travis and Jenner looking very romantic and happy with each other, frolicking on the beach. It’s an emotional video that starts off with clips of Kris Jenner giving birth to Kylie, showing that this is full circle moment for the new mom.