Joy-Anna Duggar Skied While Pregnant With Honeymoon Baby In New Season Promo Of ‘Counting On’

Joy-Anna Duggar is known as the Duggar that got pregnant the fastest after her wedding. Her due date is set for February 22, 2018, which means that she conceived the baby almost right after her wedding on May 26, 2017. Now that Counting On fans know that Joy was pregnant during her honeymoon, many of the activities that she and her new husband, Austin Forsyth, engaged in seems rather dangerous.

The new season of Counting On is set to return on TLC in just a few weeks. The network released a trailer for the upcoming season, showing how they will show aspects of Joe and Kendra’s engagement, Jinger and Jeremy’s lives as a married couple and Joy and Austin’s honeymoon to Switzerland.

Knowing that Joy and Austin enjoy camping and outdoor activities, it was no surprise to Counting On fans that they picked the Alps to celebrate their union. However, they opted for participating in downhill skiing, which seems like a dangerous choice for a pregnant woman. In one clip in the TLC trailer, Austin is seen crashing into pregnant Joy as he loses his balance on the skis.

Considering that she was just a few weeks pregnant, and knowing that Serena Williams won the championship title of 2017 Australian Open while she was with child, the 20-year-old Duggar had no problem continuing her pregnancy. While she decided to keep much of her journey off Instagram, she did share a few baby bump pictures, which got Counting On fans riled up.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Because Austin and Joy share pictures of her pregnant so rarely, the fans are always clamoring to hear more about the upcoming baby.

“Just love your family,” a fan wrote. “Can’t wait to see you two with your baby.”

“I have loved watching your baby bump grow,” another commented. “It is such a blessing to carry a baby. Please show us a new baby bump pic. I am missing seeing the updates.”

For the while, the 23-year-old husband and 20-year-old wife had to endure “shotgun” wedding rumors, according to InStyle Magazine. When she debuted her baby bump back in September 2017, many fans were taken aback by the size of her belly and started assuming that she got pregnant before the wedding date.

However, Joy and Austin cleared up that rumor by posting the due date on their Amazon baby registry.

“Thank you for visiting our registry! We are so excited to meet our little one soon,” the couple wrote on the website. “Due to the size of our house, smaller items and gift cards would be much appreciated! Thank you again and can’t wait for y’all to see the baby!”

The new season of Counting On is set to return in the spring.