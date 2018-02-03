Kelly Clarkson Can’t Stop Crying In New Video Challenging ‘The Voice’ Coaches Blake, Adam, & Alicia

Kelly Clarkson was reduced to tears while challenging her fellow The Voice Season 14 coaches in a new video. The star shared a clip of herself on her social media accounts this week, which showed her crying after being challenged to chomp on a pepper by country stars Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

The hilarious video shows Kelly taking one for the team and eating a plate of habanero peppers as part of a new viral video challenge, the ALS Hot Pepper Challenge, which aims to raise awareness about Lou Gehrig’s Disease in a similar way to the infamous Ice Bucket Challenge which swept the nation a few years ago.

The clip shows Kelly accepting the challenge after being urged to take part by Trisha and Garth and shows the mom of two grabbing a plateful of the hot peppers. Clarkson, who went makeup free, then joked “I cannot stand you Trisha Yearwood because I was in the clear,” noting that she added her name into the mix in the couple’s original ALS Hot Pepper Challenge video.

“Trisha picked the habanero because she’s like bold, so I don’t want to look like a wimp,” Clarkson then said in the upload, but admitted that she was “going to cry, probably” as she took a bite.

And the “Love So Soft” singer certainly did have a few tears rolling down her face while spreading awareness, as she cried from the heat of the pepper in the video posted to her Instagram and Twitter accounts earlier this week.

“I’m not being dramatic, my eyes are crying,” Kelly told her followers as tears streamed out of her eyes. “Jesus, take the wheel. Oh my God. Y’all I don’t know what to do.”

But it seems like, despite not having the best time chomping on the peppers herself, Clarkson was determined to share the pain when it came to the viral challenge.

Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In the caption of the video on Instagram, Kelly challenged her fellow The Voice coaches to eat the peppers too ahead of the debut of Season 14 of the NBC show on February 26.

“Get ready @aliciakeys, @blakeshelton, and @adamlevine for the #ALSPepperChallenge!” Clarkson told her co-stars this week, making it clear that she wants to see Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine take on the challenge as well.

Kelly then also tagged her husband, Blake’s manager Brandon Blackstock, to eat a plate of peppers too, jokingly adding the hashtag “#UrWelcomeFromYourLovingWife.”

Kelly’s big challenge comes amid NBC debuting a brand new Super Bowl commercial for the upcoming season of The Voice, which shows the “Breakaway” singer and her fellow coaches singing together on the porch of a country log cabin.

The group all sing in the tongue-in-cheek commercial set to air on NBC during the network’s coverage of the big game on February 4, as they joke about teaming up to find a star.

Earlier this week, NBC shared a sneak peek of Clarkson sitting in her red spinning chair for the first time, as she playfully roasted Blake as things got a little heated between the pair during the blind audition rounds.