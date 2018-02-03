‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Bekah Martinez Pokes Fun At Her ‘Missing Persons’ Status

The Bachelor franchise has had its share of wacky stories over the past 30+ seasons, but this is something fans never saw coming. Bekah Martinez, the 22-year-old Los Angles nanny whose young age has been a major storyline on 36-year-old Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, was listed on a missing persons list in California while she was taping the show. Now, Bekah is poking fun at the story.

According to the North Coast Journal, Bekah Martinez was listed as one of 35 people missing from Humboldt County on the California Department of Justice’s website. After a Bachelor fan recognized Bekah’s driver’s license photo in the missing persons report, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the reality star via the cell phone number they had on file. Bekah Martinez was then removed from the missing persons list. Bekah Martinez was reported missing by her mother on Nov. 18 because she hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 12, according to People.

In November, Bekah Martinez’s mom said her daughter had told her she planned to work at a marijuana farm near Eureka, California. When Bekah’s mom told her she wanted her to come home, the pixie-haired beauty refused and told her she would see her in about a week. Of course, there was also that whole Bachelor taping, which added to the confusion because Bekah had to keep her status on the show a secret. Martinez was “missing” from social media during the filming of the ABC reality show. And in a funny twist, on the same day Bekah Martinez was reported missing by her mother, she appeared as a contestant in ABC’s first-look promo for The Bachelor.

Heads up, rose lovers! Check out the first look promo featuring #TheBachelor @ariejr with his "ladies," which I dissect like it's the Zapruder film: https://t.co/OvtnM7vkz9 cc: @BachelorABC pic.twitter.com/1GR4BhBIou — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) November 18, 2017

After Bekah Martinez found out about her “missing persons” status, the reality star decided to make the most of the story. Bekah took to Twitter to joke that the scariest thing about the report is that her efforts to conceal “the worst driver’s license photo of all time” have been thwarted.

No, The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez isn't acutally on a missing persons list. Yes, she is on Twitter laughing it off. https://t.co/vU53PjfNi1 pic.twitter.com/YL6q4zrUsP — E! News (@enews) February 3, 2018

Martinez also posted a personal message to her worried mother, writing “MOM, how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??”

honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted https://t.co/z0venho66p — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

Bekah Martinez also posted a hilarious Instagram photo that depicted her face on the side of a milk carton as part of a spoof of a message from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The phony milk message revealed that the missing Bekah was last seen with “The Kissing Bandit,” which is Arie Luyendyk’s nickname on The Bachelor. In her own public service announcement to fans, Bekah Martinez also warned her followers to “always call your mom back.”

It’s no surprise that Bekah M.’s phony missing persons status has Twitter talking. A few Bachelor fans consider the “missing persons” story to be a spoiler because it means she definitely didn’t go on a hometown date with Arie. Bekah Martinez is currently one of 10 remaining women on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor, and the pre-taped hometown dates should be coming within the next three weeks.

Apparently Bekah M. from #theBachelor was on a missing persons list & has been “found”… but has she found love? ????

I had to. — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 2, 2018

My favorite part of the “Bekah M. Reported as a missing person” story is the fact she’s not old enough to have had her driver’s license photo retaken. — Marisa Kenny ???????? (@Marisa_Kenny) February 3, 2018

I guess this Bekah missing person story means she doesn't go a hometown date. Thanks for the spoiler alert. #TheBachelor — Erin (@ErinandEmmainFL) February 3, 2018

You can see Bekah Martinez and Arie Luyendyk Jr. talking about their 14-year age difference in The Bachelor clip below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.