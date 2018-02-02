It Looks Like The Spice Girls Reunion Is Really Happening This Time — For Real

After years of promises and false starts, all five Spice Girls have announced plans to work on new projects together, according to Sky News.

The news was preceded by new images of the fivesome: Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), taken at Horner’s home in London. Former manager Simon Fuller was also seen in one of the circulated images.

It is the first time in more than a decade that all the Spice Girls have been seen in one place. Over the years, rumors of reunions have come and gone, with only one, the temporary Spice Girls — GEM, which featured just three of the Spice Girls (Horner, Brown, and Bunton), having somewhat seen the light of day, as the Inquisitr reported in 2016.

In a message to fans on Friday, the Spice Girls thanked their followers for continuing to remain interested in them after all of these years.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the group said.

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

The Spice Girls are considered by many to be one of the biggest girl groups of all-time, selling more than 85 million records worldwide. Their first, 1996’s Spice, spawned the singles “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll Be There,” which went on to lead a heap of number one singles the world over.

In 1997, the group followed up with Spice World, the album, which was also themed as a soundtrack to a movie of the same name. In 1998, Horner left the group and the girls continued on as a foursome. Ten years later, Horner rejoined the group for their first reunion tour, The Return of the Spice Girls, which saw them travelling through America, Canada, and the U.K., before parting ways once more in 2008.

So glad I got my hair done. I thought I was just popping round my mates for a cuppa! #Spiceworld Love my ladies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pyGuPtJehj — Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) February 2, 2018

There’s been no word if another tour is eminent, but rumor has it that Beckham has reunited with the Spice Girls under the condition that her vocals will not be needed for any projects.