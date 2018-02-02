Fans Continue To Speculate On Jill Duggar Dillard’s Son’s Health After ‘Counting On’ Preview Debuts

TLC has debuted its preview for Counting On‘s newest season, and fans are increasingly concerned about Jill Duggar Dillard’s son, Samuel. Jill and her husband, Derick, have already stated that they will no longer appear on the TLC hit, partially due to Derick’s transphobic comments about fellow network star, Jazz Jennings. However, some believe part of the reason they won’t be appearing is due to the fact that their son Samuel is suffering from a disease they do not wish to disclose.

The pair were previously criticized for living in Central America where Zika was rife during Jill’s pregnancy with Samuel, and many are wondering if this has contributed to the complications of Jill’s delivery.

The reality TV star is said to have labored for almost four days before having Samuel via C-section. Although Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband initially said everything was fine with the baby, photos later surfaced of him with an oxygen mask and a feeding tube. Further photos surfaced of Jana Duggar, Jill’s older sister, holding him at home with tubes connected to him.

Some fans wonder if Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick’s departure from the show has something to do with the complications their son suffered at birth.

While the Duggar family is typically fairly open about their family’s milestones, fans did notice that Jill Duggar Dillard’s birth of her second son was totally glossed over. Counting On typically focuses on events in their children’s lives like weddings and having children, yet skipping over Sam’s birth was very suspect.

In the previous season of the show, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth took up most of the camera time, seconded by Joe Duggar and his wife Kendra. Jill’s pregnancy was hardly mentioned.

Now, fans are convinced something has happened that the family doesn’t want to acknowledge now that Jill Duggar Dillard’s second birth has totally been ignored.

Although Sam appears to be healthy in the social media photos Jill Duggar Dillard has been posting recently, some fans wonder if he suffers from a genetic condition as it has been pointed out that he is missing the bridge of his nose.

Now with Derick and Jill going semi-off the radar, fans may never know.