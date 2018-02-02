‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Rumor: This Sith Lord Might Return To Canon

As the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi slowly sink in and the wait for Star Wars: Episode 9 kicks off, the world of the space opera franchise continues to grow and change.

In fact, there is news that a certain popular character in the non-canon side of Star Wars might make his way back to canon.

As fans of the saga know, a lot of content has been released for Star Wars outside of the movies. They often came in the form of books, comic books, games and a lot more.

When Disney took over Star Wars and Lucasfilm in general, much of that was put to the side as part of Legends in the company’s effort to dedicate a standard outline of elements they will follow in the movies and other projects to condense the saga.

One of the casualties was Darth Revan, a feared character in the Star Wars Legends, who, while best known as a dark lord of the Sith, was once a Jedi as well. He treaded the line between the light and dark, which is what Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) went through to a degree in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Darth Revan was beloved by legions of Star Wars fans who have since been hoping to see him return to canon at some point. Their confidence was renewed after Grand Admiral Thrawn was brought back via the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Now, they have another reason to look forward to Darth Revan getting his turn.

This is after Leland Chee, a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group who determines which is canon and makes sure Star Wars remains coherent and consistent in every movie and official material that comes out, teased on Twitter that a lot of characters are being dug up from the Legends grave.

“You wouldn’t believe some of the Legends characters that will be cropping up in various media in the coming months. Hey, if Tag [and] Bink can show up, ANYthing is possible.”

The popular and hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory takes Chee’s teaser of a tweet a step further by speculating that Darth Revan might be one of those next in line to get the canon treatment.

While there is no direct mention of the fan-favorite character, Star Wars Theory speculates that this would not even be worth mentioning if a high-profile or popular Legends character is not involved. The way he wrote it also seems like the return of these characters will be a huge deal.

Going by that idea, the YouTuber believes that the Sith Lord is at the top of that list seeing how popular he is with the fans, making him a prime candidate to be granted the much-awaited return to the Star Wars canon.

Star Wars Theory also pointed out how in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) was wearing a crystal that was revealed in the official Star Wars: The Last Jedi visual dictionary to be a pendant of Jedi crusader who made a trophy out of the fragmented kyber crystal he recovered from a Sith he defeated. It has been confirmed it is not of Darth Vader and the YouTuber now speculates that it is that of Darth Revan.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet. This is pure speculation and while to some, it might be reaching, what’s definite for now is that fans of the Legends will see a beloved character or two brought back to Star Wars canon.

Chee’s team recognizes the rich history of the saga and says that they refer to the Legends when the need for it in storytelling arises.

Sorry, no. It just reinforces the idea that we’ve not forgotten about that part of Star Wars history and can always refer back to it if there’s a storytelling need. — Leland Chee (@HolocronKeeper) January 21, 2018

Should Darth Revan be one of the characters making a comeback, the hope is that it will happen in Star Wars: Episode 9 at least via a subtle reference to ease him back in. However, the way Chee said it, it does not look like it will be done in the films at all, but via a new comic book or novel instead.