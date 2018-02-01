WWE Rumors: Top Superstar Could Miss ‘WrestleMania 34’ Pay-Per-View

When the WWE’s WrestleMania 34 takes place in New Orleans several months from now, fans may not see one of the company’s biggest stars on the card. The “Super Bowl of professional wrestling” already has an impressive card taking shape with at least one match booked. The winner of the men’s Royal Rumble, Shinsuke Nakamura, has already announced he’s going to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. In addition, Brock Lesnar looks like he’ll defend the WWE Universal title against the men’s Elimination Chamber match winner. However, it’s the current WWE Intercontinental champion who could miss the show.

As reported by Sportskeeda’s Daniel Wood, the latest episode of Total Divas includes a segment with The Miz and his expecting wife, Maryse. During that part of the episode, the couple’s due date was revealed as April 6th. That happens to fall right on WrestleMania 34 weekend. While there’s not much the couple can do about that, it could lead to a shift in plans for the upcoming card if The Miz is unable to go. Previous WWE rumors suggested that Miz would defend the title against “The Monster Amongst Men” Braun Strowman. That could be a major boost for the recent fan-favorite as he has yet to win a championship on the main roster.

WWE’s The Miz could miss ‘WrestleMania 34’ due to a much more important event. WWE

Strowman really hasn’t had a “high-profile” match at a WrestleMania yet either. At WrestleMania 33, he was featured in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but he was not among the final competitors as a Sportscenter moment took place with the New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski helping his friend, Mojo Rawley.

At the WrestleMania prior to that, he was still part of The Wyatt Family, who were featured in The Rock’s quick win over Erick Rowan. So, having Strowman participate in a title match is a big deal for the superstar who many WWE fans feel is deserving of a spot and a win against Brock Lesnar in a Universal title match at Mania.

However, the birth of The Miz and Maryse’s first child should definitely take priority. WWE fans might miss out on seeing one of the top superstars in the company on “the grandest stage of them all,” but Miz is still young and probably has many WrestleMania moments to come in his career.