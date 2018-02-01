Filming Of Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Begins In May, Adds Emily Blunt, Could Keep The Rock Out Of ‘WrestleMania’

About a year ago, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced he was working on a film based on the popular Disney attraction Jungle Cruise, and it may hinder his return to the ring. There have been rumors going around that The Rock could be in a match at WrestleMania 34 in April, but Jungle Cruise is set to begin filming in May. With that news and the addition of Emily Blunt to the cast, it could put a wrench in WWE’s plans.

Dwayne Johnson has been tearing up Hollywood in the last few years and he’s coming off of some huge success with Jumanji. It is rather interesting that he’s about to move onto another film set in the jungle, and now, the pressure is on him to deliver for Disney as well.

It was last April when Johnson revealed he was going to star in Jungle Cruise, but all news has been relatively quiet since that time. Now, he has a very talented co-star as USA Today has reported that Emily Blunt has joined the cast and will sail the rivers of the world.

The Rock was extraordinarily excited about Blunt joining the cast and made sure to let the world know in an Instagram post.

As you can hear in the video, Johnson is thrilled that she is on board and he’s excited about the movie. He also confirmed that filming is set to begin in May on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and while WrestleMania 34 is in early April, the film could stop him from getting back in the ring.

Rumors have been circulating that The Rock could return to WWE to team with the newly signed Ronda Rousey and face off against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in April. There was an angle shot with these four back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, and it appeared to set up something for the future.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that despite filming not taking place until May, insurance issues with Disney may not allow him to risk injury by wrestling again. Going back to wrestle John Cena in 2013 caused Johnson to suffer an injury which delayed filming of Hercules and cost a lot of money.

WWE

Disney is not going to jeopardize their star and movie by allowing Dwayne Johnson to partake in something that could delay filming. While it had never been confirmed that WWE was going in the direction of teaming The Rock with Rousey at WrestleMania 34, it seems even more unlikely now. Jungle Cruise is ready to start filming in May and the addition of Emily Blunt just made things even more exciting for fans of the popular ride.