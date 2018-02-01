Meghan Trainor Threw Up On Fiancé Daryl Sabara’s Face After He Proposed

Meghan Trainor is opening up about the not so romantic thing she did to fiancé Daryl Sabara after he proposed to her. Meghan spoke out about the “gross” drive home she had with the Spy Kids actor a day after he popped the question to her in December, revealing that she actually threw up all over him while they were in the car.

The “All About That Bass” singer recalled the pretty awkward drive home with her fiancé during an appearance on The Talk on January 31, where she confirmed that she was throwing up “all in his face” after getting food poisoning.

“We were at a hotel and we’re eating the hotel food and the day that we drove home I got food poisoning on the car ride,” Meghan told the daytime talk show hosts this week while flashing her impressive engagement ring.

“So, he’s driving and I’m just in his face like ‘urghhh,'” she continued, simulating throwing up on her soon-to-be husband.

But while the star’s story sound pretty gross, things actually may not have been as awkward as fans of the star may think.

Meghan then admitted that Daryl was still into her despite her throwing up on him, as she claimed that he pulled over the car and actually started making out with her despite her sick state.

“I told him, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he’s like, ‘I’d kiss you right now,'” Trainor recalled of how Sabara surprisingly reacted to her throwing up on him. “We pulled over [and] we had like a moment. He went for the nasty!”

Trainor then added that she and Sabara will be doing all they can to avoid being struck down by food poisoning like that again, as she added that the two are “eating so much healthier nowadays” – and it definitely shows in the star’s most recent Instagram photos.

After recovering from her bout with food poisoning, Meghan’s been sharing a slew of photos on her Instagram account and proudly showing off her new body following her impressive weight loss over the past few months.

Soulmate ❤️ A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

Trainor confirmed to E! News that she’d lost a whopping 20 pounds after previously confirming that Daryl is the one who encouraged her to start working out and getting healthy.

“He’s changed my entire life,” Trainor gushed of her fiancé to Entertainment Tonight in December, mere days before Daryl proposed to her on her 24th birthday. “He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise, even mentally.”

The “Dear Future Husband” singer then added that she “went into this dark place” after having a second surgery on her vocal chords last year, but noted that the actor then pulled her out of her funk and got her to embrace a healthier lifestyle with regular workout sessions.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“Now I love it,” Meghan said of exercise and eating healthy, admitting that although she actually wasn’t too sold on the idea from her fiancé at first, she’s now “obsessed with it” and her healthy new lifestyle and has “never felt better.”

Meghan Trainor is currently appearing as a judge on Fox’s new singing show hosted by Fergie, The Four: The Battle For Stardom, which airs on Thursday nights.