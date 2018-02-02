Angelina Jolie: New Photos Spark Concern About ‘Scary’ Weight Loss After Brad Pitt Split: ‘Walking Skeleton’

In the wake of filing for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, Angelina Jolie’s weight loss has repeatedly drawn concern. One report last year claimed that Jolie weighs only 76 pounds, and that she was “starved for attention” after her alleged attempts to reconcile with Brad Pitt failed, as reported by the Inquisitr.

In addition, Angelina reportedly suffers from anxiety, causing her to skip meals and experience even more weight loss when she is under stress. That stress and resulting health concerns have been linked to her split from Brad Pitt.

But despite these rumors of Jolie’s weight loss and health worries, Angelina has been increasingly busy in recent months. She has taken time for red carpet appearances for her films, and Jolie also has been traveling, visiting overseas to focus on some of her humanitarian endeavors.

But when the Daily Mail reported on Jolie’s efforts and featured new photos of Angelina, her noticeable weight loss rather than her work as an advocate of world peace sparked the most comments from readers. Jolie visited NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium to explore how to stop sexual violence against women in areas of conflict.

But all the critics seemed to be most focused on what one described as Angelina’s “scary thin” figure. The mom of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt chose black heels and a black dress with a cape for her session with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Angelina Jolie visits NATO headquarters in Belgium to discuss prevention of sexual violence against women in warzones https://t.co/137jcADIIF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 31, 2018

Some photos showed Angelina bending over to pick up her purse, which drew harsh comments from readers because of the way that the pictures showcased her slender figure.

“What’s with the pocketbook on the floor & so many pictures of [Angelina Jolie] bending to get it – surprised her bones didn’t break in half with the way she is starving herself to death!”

Even Jolie’s humanitarian work with NATO drew harsh criticism from some readers. One critic asked why NATO had taken “time out of their busy schedule for a mediocre actress to get her attention fix and feel oh so important.” Another compared her to Brad Pitt’s first wife, Jennifer Aniston, claiming that Pitt “downgraded” when he split from Jennifer and married Jolie.

Angelina Jolie drew criticism for bending over to pick up her purse in photos, with some claiming her pose showed her weight loss. Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP Images

NATO, however, focused on the positive message of Angelina’s visit, turning to Twitter to share pictures from her visit.

In addition to her humanitarian work, Angelina made time for culture with all six kids. Jolie and Brad Pitt share the six children. Shiloh and the twins, Vivienne and Knox, are their biological kids. Angelina and Brad adopted Maddox, Pax, and Zahara from Cambodia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia.

Cafe Mom pointed out that the new shade thrown at Jolie repeatedly focused on her weight loss. Viewers of Angelina’s newest photos pleaded with her to “eat something.” One compared Jolie to a “walking skeleton,” while another called her a “walking corpse.”

But some readers of all that shade defended Angelina. They clapped back at Jolie’s body-shaming haters, calling them “bullies.” One pointed out that Angelina has “always been thin.” Jolie also has shared her health issues, including suffering from Bell’s palsy. This condition has multiple symptoms, including the potential to cause problems with eating and drinking.