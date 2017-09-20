Angelina Jolie Weight Loss Sparks Concern: 76-Lb ‘Skinny’ Star Suffering From Brad Pitt’s Rejection?

Angelina Jolie has been making the red carpet rounds to publicize her new film. But Jolie’s noticeable weight loss has attracted almost as much attention as her movie, with both the media and fans commenting on her extremely thin arms and body. Has the stress from her ongoing divorce drama with Brad Pitt caused Angelina to lose a dangerous amount of weight?

Brad Pitt Reportedly Rejected Angelina Jolie

On September 20, Radar Online told readers that Jolie is “starved for attention,” claiming that Brad’s alleged “rejection” is “killing Angelina Jolie.” The publication also quoted a source’s estimate of Angelina’s weight.

“She looks like she weighs no more than 76 pounds.”

An insider told Radar that Pitt “blew off” Jolie’s recent attempt to woo him back, and the rejection allegedly contributed to her weight loss. The couple shares six kids in Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and the source also claimed that Angelina “believes that without Brad, she can’t go on.”

Angelina Jolie’s Weight And Spirits Reportedly Fall

Radar also claimed that the “skinny” star is experiencing plummeting moods as well as weight loss. The insider described Jolie as a “total mess;” noting that the way that the story has played out in the media portrays Angelina as the “villain” in her breakup with Pitt.

Doctors who have not treated Jolie told Radar that her weight loss now is threatening her health, estimating that the actress is at a life-threatening low. One of Angelina’s friends described the actress to the publication.

“Her arms look bony, and her legs are sticks again.”

While the pal reportedly was worried, Dr. Stuart Fischer expressed concern from a medical viewpoint. He estimated that Jolie now weighs about 76 pounds, a dramatic contrast to reports that she had gotten up to 100 pounds from a previous low weight of approximately 79 pounds.

“That’s extremely dangerous,” cautioned the physician.

Weight Loss Warnings For Angelina Jolie

Another doctor, Dr. Gabriel Mirkin, discussed Angelina’s weight loss. Losing weight, gaining it back, and then losing weight again has a dangerous impact on the body, said Dr. Mirkin. He warned that physiological changes occur such as gaining fat and losing muscle.

“You lose heart muscle with rapid weight loss.”

While that sounds scary enough, the physician also revealed that eventually, it’s possible to lose so much heart muscle that heart failure occurs. That heart failure, noted the doctor, is “the cause of death from starvation.”

Ultimately, summed up Dr. Fischer, he believes that someone who has lost an extreme amount of weight such as Jolie needs medical attention. An individual who experiences such a rapid rate of weight loss requires “immediate medical help,” added the doctor.

Brad Pitt’s Reported Impact On Angelina Jolie’s Health

A source told Radar that Pitt’s alleged rejection hurt Jolie so much that she “lost the will to live.” As for whether Brad might feel sorry for his estranged wife when and if Pitt learns about her weight loss, the insider didn’t sound optimistic.

“[Brad Pitt] has washed his hands of Angelina Jolie.”

The source also alleged that Brad rejected Jolie, even though she reportedly is “now literally starving for his attention.”

What do you think about Angelina Jolie’s appearance? Has her weight loss become extreme, and do you believe that Brad Pitt’s alleged rejection is to blame? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]