Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Announcement Happening Soon: ‘KUWTK’ Episode Guide Hints Big Reveal [Report]

Pregnant Kylie Jenner remains mum about whether or not she and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their first child as a new fan theory suggests that the big announcement might soon happen in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul has been subject of numerous rumors over the past several months, all of which revolve around one main speculation: she is pregnant. While no official word came from her, her boyfriend, or even her painstakingly popular family of hers, fans continue to dig up clues that might prove that she is indeed having her first baby soon.

According to Just Jared Jr., a new fan theory revealed that the big Kylie Jenner pregnancy announcement will be happening soon and in KUWTK, no less. Apparently, some fans were browsing for the show’s episode guide on Wikipedia when one of them stumbled upon what appears to be a hint that the youngest Kardashian might be confirming her pregnancy soon.

Unfortunately, the Wikipedia page dedicated to KUWTK Season 14 has been edited on January 31, with all traces of the clue the fans have been raving about online all wiped. The good news is, a clever fan was able to save a screenshot of the Wiki page before it was altered.

Wait…I just clocked that the season finale of KUWTK is going to be called ‘We’re Expecting!’…and the episodes where Khloé and Kim announce they’re expecting have already aired…which means…MAYBE WE’RE FINALLY GETTING KYLIE CONFIRMATION? pic.twitter.com/m4x5Q4UKzw — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) January 30, 2018

Interestingly, the KUWTK episode guide seemed to have undergone multiple edits before this writing as the Daily Mirror UK revealed a screenshot of their own which shows that there are two missing episodes for Season 14, instead of one.

Under entry No. 214, the episode titled “We’re Expecting” was accompanied by a synopsis that drops the big bombshell about the youngest Kardashian which will reportedly be aired on February 25.

“Following Khloe’s pregnancy announcement, Kylie and Travis Scott have some news of their own with their family! Kylie is pregnant!”

After that, entry No. 215 shows the big reveal about the baby’s gender with the episode titled “It’s A Girl.”

“Kylie and Travis Scott begin the quest to determine what kitten to get and start decorating the nursery for the baby!”

Friday the 13th ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

But while these are all exciting news for fans of rumored pregnant Kylie Jenner, it is worth noting that Wikipedia pages can be edited anonymously by anyone who with an account for the website, so this could be just a prank intended to excite KUWTK fans.

Of course, there’s still a chance that the big Kylie Jenner pregnancy announcement could happen in the show, which has practically been how it has been for other big news as momager Kris Jenner have always made a point of capitalizing on her family. In fact, both Khloe and Kim Kardashian made their big baby reveal in the popular reality TV series.

Either way, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt until Kylie Jenner or any of the other parties knowledgeable of the issue gives official word.