‘The Sims 4’ Expands On PlayStation 4, Xbox One With The ‘Romantic Garden Stuff’ Pack

With the PC version of The Sims 4 boasting over 20 pieces of downloadable content, the console versions of the simulation title are catching up quickly. The Sims 4 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is only a few months out from its initial release, but more expansion packs, game packs, and stuff packs are added regularly. In February, another stuff pack will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The “Romantic Garden Stuff” pack will release on February 6 for The Sims 4 on PS4 and Xbox One. The stuff pack includes a number objects perfect for creating a memorable outdoor area. Two objects can be used by Sims for some interesting results, too. According to the game’s official website, the Fountain of Gluteus Maximus can be used for splash fights, while the Whisper Wishing Well can grant Sims their wildest desires.

Sims can donate Simoleons to the well in order for a wish to be granted. There are nine wish categories, including things like romance, happiness, wealth, and life. However, every wish can either result in a positive outcome or negative one in The Sims 4. For instance, lucky Sims that wish for wealth could win the lottery, while an unfortunate Sim may simply end up losing a large sum of cash.

At the Whispering Wishing Well, ghost Sims can even wish for life, which may return them to their corporeal form. Of course, the well is fickle and results may vary. Sims can also wish for skill, promotions, and youth. There are even wishes specific to children; including wishes for children and wishes by child Sims.

Of course, there are many other objects in the “Romantic Garden Stuff” pack. New plants, hedges, trellises, and outdoor stone furniture are in the DLC. Like all stuff packs for The Sims 4, the pack also includes a few items for Sims. New clothes and hairstyles for both adult and child Sims are also in the pack. The “Romantic Garden Stuff” pack will cost $9.99.

One expansion pack, a game pack, and two stuff packs accompanied the release of The Sims 4 on PS4 and Xbox One. In December 2017, two more stuff packs were added to list of available DLC, while a new game pack released in January 2018. As the Inquisitr reported, the “Dine Out” game pack lets Sims own and run restaurants in The Sims 4.