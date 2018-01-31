Real Reason Why John Cena Beat Finn Balor Clean On ‘Raw’ Revealed

On Raw, John Cena defeated Finn Balor in the main event to qualify for the ‘Elimination Chamber‘ Match along with Elias and Braun Strowman. The expectation is Roman Reigns will win that match to become the No. 1 contender and challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title. The WWE Universe isn’t thrilled about that result, but the immediate issue WWE fans have is John Cena beating Finn Balor clean on Raw.

Since returning from his shoulder injury after WrestleMania 34, Finn Balor’s booking has led some fans to believe that WWE officials are burying him. Cena defeating Balor clean on Raw is the latest example of that argument. However, it’s written in stone that Roman Reigns will win the ‘Elimination Chamber‘ Match. He was going to lose a big match anyway, and the powers that be had a good reason for Cena to Balor on Raw.

According to Rajah, Finn Balor lost to John Cena because he’s expected to move into a rivalry with The Miz heading into the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. On paper, a six-man tag team match between The Balor Club and The Miztourage will happen at the event first. If that turns out to be the case, the Intercontinental Championship Match may be Finn Balor challenging The Miz for the title on the grandest stage of them all.

‘Could The Balor Club capture the Intercontinental Championship?’ WWE

Last week, The Miz reclaimed the IC Title from Roman Reigns and it was revealed that WWE officials have major plans for him heading into WrestleMania 34. A new rumor claimed that Braun Strowman could face The Miz for the IC Title on the grandest stage of them all, but he is also rumored for a tag team match with Ronda Rousey. Depending on what WWE officials decide, Balor vs. Miz for the IC Title is a real possibility.

In that scenario, it’s highly likely that Finn Balor would walk out of New Orleans with the Intercontinental Championship. The WWE Universe would be much happier to see Balor get a big win on the grandest stage of them all. He may have lost a clean match to John Cena on Raw this week, but that loss should push him into a better situation than just being one of the five guys to put over Reigns in the ‘Elimination Chamber.’