Pregnant Toya Wright Reveals Her Due Date And Reacts To Reginae’s Tattoo

Toya Wright is pregnant with her second daughter Reign and has teased fans about when she is expecting to give birth. Toya and her daughter Reginae Carter filmed a viral skit about going into labor, which led some fans to believe that she was about to give birth. However, as previously reported, the Instagram video was an advertisement for her upcoming YouTube channel.

Toya has finally revealed her expected due date to welcome her second daughter. In an interview with The Shade Room, the reality TV star said that her due date is next week and spoke at length about protecting Reign from social media and how her pregnancy is going the second time around.

The 34-year-old author revealed that she has been keeping a journal about her pregnancy, which led to a project titled “2nd Time Around” and stated that she wasn’t sick during the pregnancy and had a lot of energy.

Toya Wright shared with fans the journey of her pregnancy with glimpses into her baby shower, the gender reveal and her viral maternity photos.

Toya Wright is in a relationship with Robert Rushing and told The Shade Room that she tries to keep most of her private life off social media. The reality TV star stated that she will not hide Reign from social media but plans on protecting her from the negativity.

Reginae Carter got a double ‘R’ tattoo on her neck in honor of her sister Reign. While Toya appreciated the “cute” gesture, she warns her daughter not to get any more tattoos.

The 19-year-old daughter of rap legend Lil Wayne starred in WEtv reality series Growing Up Hip–Hop: Atlanta. Toya slammed the series and accused the producers of editing to make Reginae look like a “brat,” according to a BET report.

Reginae was accused by fans of acting like a diva with some fans suggesting that she is spoiled. Both Toya and Reginae suggested that they will not appear on the next season of the series.

Toya stated that while she would like to have a boy, she does not plan on having any more children with boyfriend Robert Rushing.