Jef Holm Says Arie Luyendyk Jr. Wanted Help Becoming ‘Bachelor,’ Being On Show Was Planned

Jef Holm is speaking out and sharing that Arie Luyendyk Jr. wanted to become The Bachelor. Life & Style Magazine shared the news about what Jef had to say now that Arie is the one on the show. Jef shared that these two actually quit talking about four years ago.

Jef explained that he has texts on his phone from Arie that date clear back to 2012 and 2013 and talk about how he wants to be The Bachelor. Arie has made it clear that they have talked to him about it in the past, but they never actually gave him the role until now. In one text, he even tells Jef that he wants him to help out his case and that he had a meeting with the producers and it went well.

He feels like someone who lands this role should be in a great place in their life, but he didn’t want to be behind Arie trying to do it seeing that it was a calculated move to him. It sounds like Jef didn’t do anything to help Arie’s case for him. Jef and Arie will really good friends for a long time, but that is just not the case for these two now.

The reality is that Jef Holm is trying to make Arie Luyendyk Jr. look bad by saying that he has wanted to be The Bachelor for years, but that isn’t shocking to anyone at all. A lot of people go on the show in the first place hoping to land this kind of role and help further their career. Jef feels like Arie wanted to be in the spotlight though and wasn’t there to find love. It will be interesting to see if he can actually find love on reality television or if this will be another failed season of The Bachelor.

It was pretty shocking that Jef Holm would share this about Arie Luyendyk Jr. Their friendship sure did change over the years. Don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor with Arie on Monday nights on ABC. Fans can’t wait to see if Arie finds love and proves Jef wrong about his reasons for joining the show.