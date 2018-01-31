Mobile Food Ordering At Walt Disney World Now Accepts The Disney Dining Plan

It started out last year with the Satu’li Canteen in Pandora – The World of Avatar and has since branched out and it was always missing something, but not anymore. Those visiting Walt Disney World will now be able to take advantage of the ease of Mobile Food Ordering and use their Disney Dining Plan. That’s right, it has finally become a payable option and guests won’t be limited to only using a credit or debit card any longer.

Ever since it came into existence, guests have been using the Mobile Food Ordering service in their My Disney Experience app with great ease. As of Wednesday morning, it is offered at 23 locations throughout the theme parks and Disney Springs, but it will likely head out to others in the future.

It is extremely convenient and saves a lot of time, but there was always one big problem and it was that the Disney Dining Plan couldn’t be used to pay. As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, that has since changed and guests can order meals or snacks at the participating locations and use their DDP to pay for it.

This update to the My Disney Experience app will launch sometime during the day on Wednesday and give guests the new payment option.

Danny Cox

All three of the Disney Dining Plans will be available as payment with Mobile Food Ordering which means you can use the Quick-Service Dining Plan, Disney Dining Plan, or Deluxe Dining Plan. Using the service on your MDE app is extremely simple and takes very little time.

Open the My Disney Experience app Tap your character icon Scroll down to "Order Food" under "My Plans" Select "Dining," select your dining location, and choose "Order Food" Make your selections for food and beverages Pay using your preferred payment method Arrive at your dining location Open the My Disney Experience app Tap your character icon Select "I'm Here, Prepare My Order" – This will send a message to the kitchen to start preparing your food. A notification will be sent to your food when it is ready and you can pick it up at the "Mobile Order Pick Up" location

Believe it or not, the Mobile Food Ordering option is not only available for use at quick-service restaurants as some snack locations accept it as well. Here are the 23 current locations that will allow you to order your food ahead of time and pick it up on arrival.

Epcot

Electric Umbrella

Liberty Inn

Sunshine Seasons

Magic Kingdom

Aloha Isle

Casey’s Corner

Columbia Harbour House

Cosmic Ray’s

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Pinocchio Village Haus

The Lunching Pad

Tomorrowland Terrace

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Satu’li Canteen

Pizzafari

Flame Tree Barbecue

Harambe Market

Restaurantosaurus

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary

Backlot Express

Catalina Eddie’s

Fairfax Fare

PizzeRizzo

Rosie’s All-American Cafe

Disney Springs

D-Luxe Burger

Mobile Food Ordering at Walt Disney World is truly one of the simplest things imaginable and a huge time-saver that reduces stress. Lines can get rather long when hungry guests are wandering around looking for a bite to eat and being able to order your food from your My Disney Experience app is so convenient. Making things even better now is that you can use your Disney Dining Plan credits to pay for it as well.