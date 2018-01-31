Melania Trump Refused To Stand When Her Husband Spoke Of ‘Faith And Family’ [Video]

First Lady Melania Trump caused quite the stir online when social media users noticed Mrs. Trump sitting firmly in her seat during one point of the State of the Union address as others around her stood as President Donald Trump spoke of faith and family. As reported by the Inquisitr, the evening of Trump’s first State of the Union address began curiously enough, with Melania traveling to the Capitol in a separate limo from her husband and arriving in a striking off-white pant suit. Mrs. Trump’s break from tradition is being closely analyzed by those following the ups and downs of the famous couple.

As seen in the above video, Trump spoke of being in America and knowing that “faith and family, not government and bureaucracy” were the center of democracy. Trump also spoke of the motto, “In God We Trust.” Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, could be seen pointing above to the heavenly motto and standing and applauding. Other members of the audience are shown standing and applauding as well, but when the broadcast cameras switched to video footage of Melania, she is shown applauding, but still seated firmly in her seat as those around her stood and applauded.

Melania’s body language captured attention during the SOTU. Alex Wong / Getty Images

As Twitter users noticed, Melania didn’t rise when President Trump spoke of family and faith. As a result, plenty of reactions have emerged about the moment. There are jokes about Trump’s “Melania bot” malfunctioning gaining attention on the social networking site. Others have commented on Melania’s “icy” stare. As reported by Bustle, Melania’s reaction didn’t go unnoticed by those viewers who were keeping a close eye on Melania to interpret her body language during the speech in the wake of so much controversy over Trump’s alleged 2006 adulterous affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

According to body language experts, Melania may have entered the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives with a broad smile on January 30, but her high wave and stiff stance with arms down at times spoke volumes, as reported by the Express. A search for “Melania faith family” on Twitter reveals plenty of users retweeting the moment that Melania sat, with a variety of replies to the topic.