Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Bitter’ Facial Grimaces ‘Stole The Show’ Pushing Melania Trump Focus To Back Burner In Reports

Nancy Pelosi’s facial expression made her a breakout star of the show last night as she didn’t do a good job of hiding her apparent disdain for Trump’s words during his State of the Union Address. The State of the Union speech was Trump’s moment in time to triumph, but going into the event many eyes were on Melania Trump after the last few weeks of accusations in the headlines of a long-ago alleged affair between Donald Trump and a porn star. It took no time at all for the focus to slide over to Nancy Pelosi who according to Romper, “stole the show.”

That was soon remedied as Melania Trump’s gracious appearance took a back seat to Pelosi’s facial grimaces. The Washington Times deemed Pelosi the award winner for the “Most Dour Face” at the event as her grim facial expressions caught the eye of the nation. If by chance you haven’t seen Nancy’s demonstration of disdain from last night, the video above has captured it for you.

Questions about Melania Trump showing up for the State of the Union Address emerged after she bowed out of the Switzerland trip with her husband and headed solo for a mystery 28-hour trip to Florida. Suggestions were plentiful that Melania canceled her trip with the President as a reaction to those Trump rumors in the news.

With that said, people were anxious to see what Melania planned to do about attending the State of the Union Address, with some betting she’d be a “no-show,” as reported in a previous Inquisitr article. Even after Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Melania’s intentions of attending the event, the scuttlebutt continued online with some even offering shout-outs to Melania urging her not to show up.

Trump’s State of the Union Address had some powerful messages to the American people and it also contained some messages for those in Congress who are still seen as dragging their feet on the two parties working together. While his speech is being hailed as a success by his supporters and pulled apart by his critics today, Melania Trump reports are seemingly stellar coming out of the event. She is described as receiving a “standing ovation” and “smiling” as she greeted the crowd in her white pantsuit, as reported in Vanity Fair.

On Monday backlash emerged for Melania after Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that Melania would be at the State of the Union Address. Today those words of backlash have seemed to vanish from the headlines and the woman most concentrated on in the room at this event appears to be Nancy Pelosi, according to reports. As the Washington Times suggests: ” Pelosi takes the cake. Bluntly put, the woman looked pissed.” Bill O’Reilly asked if Nancy Pelosi was “sitting on a nail” after getting a gander at her grimacing through Trump’s speech.

Nancy Pelosi looks like she’s sitting on a nail. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 31, 2018

Bustle is reporting today that Nancy Pelosi was the person to give off “some of the most noticed reactions” at the State of the Union Address. Some of the people on social media saw something in Pelosi’s face that brought back memories for them like the person who posted the tweet below:

Watching Nancy Pelosi sitting in the gallery tonight is like looking at your mother when you were 7, in church and you knew she wanted to smack the hell out of you but she couldn’t in public…. #Pelosi #SOTUniom #sotu #stateoftheunion #SOTU2018 #NancyPelosi #SOTUBLACKOUT — TheDeskChicken (@TheDeskChicken) January 31, 2018

The vision of Nancy Pelosi lasted longer than the event. After the State of the Union Address, Pelosi tweeted a critique of Trump’s speech, which was met with criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike. Pelosi tweeted:

Tonight, @realDonaldTrump presented a self-congratulatory speech w/o vision. He promised unity, but sowed division. America deserves better. #SOTU — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

The responses were immediate and some were rather reprimanding as seen below.

I’m a Democrat. But I disagree with you. We have an opportunity to come togeather. It’s limited: But we can if we want too! Let’s do it! We can embrace change and still stick to our values! — David Ackerman (@DavidAc83506435) January 31, 2018

America before party. But it is really hard to have a conversation Nancy, if you won't even come to the table. Pouting in front of the whole nation is not a good look for our country. — Tom Brown (@tbone9070) January 31, 2018

Division? What speech we’re you listening too? ???? You’re in self denial and I feel embarrassed for you. Day by day you all show your true colors. I’m all for unity and finding some common ground but it’s pretty obvious who’s dividing this country. SMH — Ryan Schnabel (@TheSchnabs) January 31, 2018