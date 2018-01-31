Wendy Williams Defends Host Who Blasted Tom Brady’s Five-Year-Old Daughter, Agrees She’s A ‘Pissant’

Wendy Williams is coming under fire after admitting that she agrees with radio host Alex Reimer following his suspension from Boston’s sports radio station WEEI for referring to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s five-year-old daughter Vivian as an “annoying little pissant.”

After new broke that Remier had been suspended from his job for his comments against the child, Wendy addressed the recent controversy on the Hot Topics segment of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, on January 30, where she admitted that she didn’t even think the host’s remarks were even an insult towards the little girl.

“Alex insulted Tom’s daughter, if you can even call it an insult,” Williams said while introducing the story on her show, per Hollywood Life. Recounting that Alex referred to Vivian as an “annoying little pissant” on his show, she refuted, “So what? Are you serious?”

“At 5-years-old they’re all annoying little pissants,” the mom of one then continued while addressing the news story, lamenting that she agreed with Alex’s comments about Gisele and Tom’s daughter.

Wendy then referred to footage of Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy asking them to stop clapping while at the 2018 Grammy Awards on January 28 after the moment went viral online, admitting that she thought Blue was “annoying.”

“How many of you didn’t think it was so cute when Blue Ivy shushed Beyonce and Jay Z?” she asked. “I was like, ‘Ugh, annoying,’ these are the annoying years!”

The talk show host, who got her start on the radio, continued to defend Alex for his remarks throughout the segment, admitting that she thought he made the controversial comments on purpose to try and get attention and bring in more listeners to his broadcast.

“When you’re on the radio, you’ll do anything for attention,” Williams said, “because you’re just trying to get a talk show… or anything, you’re just trying to get out.”

Williams also took the opportunity to poke fun at Brady’s looks while discussing the incident, claiming that if she squints she thinks he “looks a little like Frankenstein.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Remier was suspended by WEEI radio after referring to Vivian as a “pissant.”

Brady even phoned in to the Boston radio show to defend his daughter against the comments.

“It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly,” Tom hit back ahead of his appearance at the 2018 Super Bowl on February 4, shortly after sharing a sweet photo of himself and his wife celebrating the New England Patriots’ latest win together. “My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

Though neither Tom nor wife Gisele have publicly responded to Wendy’s admission that she actually agrees with Alex, this certainly isn’t the first time Williams has stirred up controversy on The Wendy Williams Show.

Just last week, Wendy called out Megyn Kelly amid her feud with Jane Fonda, scathingly accusing her of being controversial for ratings before then claiming that no one really knows who she is.

Prior to that, Williams courted controversy again after she slammed Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West after they welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, into the world via a surrogate.

Wendy joked on her series that the couple probably “grabbed” the newborn baby out of the surrogate mother’s arms and then “left her bleeding and dismissed her” in the hospital.